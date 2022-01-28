The Chic Home: Four-storey terraced house is a cosy retreat for three generations

SINGAPORE - The Kareems, business owners in their 50s, live in this terraced house with their son and daughter, both in their 20s, and Mrs Nasreen Rasheed Kareem's mother.

They bought the Telok Kurau property from a developer in 2020, and hired Mr Hans Chua, project director at interior design firm Erstudio, to remodel it into a home reflecting the family's personalities, says Mr Abdul Rasheed Kareem.

The house spans 2,500 sq ft in land area and 6,000 sq ft in built-up area. Interior renovations came to $550,000 and, despite the pandemic's workforce challenges, Mr Chua's team completed the project in just 16 weeks.

As everyone in the home is involved in the family business, the Kareems wanted a beautiful, cosy house where they could spend time as a family after a long day in the office.

The main entrance leads into a foyer with a concealed cabinet that can store at least 100 pairs of shoes. Following that is the family zone, consisting of the living and dining rooms, dry and wet kitchens, pantry, powder room and helpers' room.

To create a lounge-like atmosphere, Mr Chua chose dark wood panels to contrast with the light-coloured floor.

On the second level is a spacious formal living and dining room for entertaining guests. Making it brighter and airier is a four-storey glass wall on one side of the stairwell that lets in plenty of sunlight.