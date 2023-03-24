The Chic Home: Five-room Haig Road flat perfect for bachelor and mum

SINGAPORE – A home owner’s brief is often a wish list of what he or she wants in a place.

However, in the case of this 46-year-old civil servant, it was the reverse. “I found it easier to tell the designer what I did not want,” he says.

On the list of things he did not want for his 1,300 sq ft five-room Housing Board flat in Haig Road, which he shares with his mother, was an excess of fixed furniture. The owner says he wanted to reconfigure the space and add furniture pieces along the way.

Ornate or frilly items were also a no-go, as were elements that would collect dust or be difficult to clean.

He also did not want the entire apartment to be visible to visitors or outsiders.

The team at home-grown design firm Artistroom took all these into consideration, starting with the entrance foyer – formerly an access corridor the previous owner had purchased from HDB, sandwiched between a gate and a door.

By pushing the main entrance out and adding a built-in shoe rack and bench, the space is now a proper foyer.