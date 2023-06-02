The Chic Home: Family’s East Coast condo perfect for enjoying tea and views of the sea

SINGAPORE – This 1,313 sq ft, three-bedroom condominium apartment in the East Coast area is the ideal place to enjoy a cup of tea.

The large window in the living room of the home – where graphic designer Chuan Yeo, his wife Angeline Wan and their eight-year-old son Nathan live – looks out towards the sea, a view that promises many relaxing evenings of sunset-watching.

Mr Lawrence Pua, akiHAUS studio’s founder and director, together with senior designer Ash Ashiqin, designed the home around this vista. The apartment is minimalist and clean, with a warm neutral palette and low-profile furniture that does not block the view.

Renovation began at the height of the pandemic and what would otherwise have been a three-month project – which cost about $205,000 – was delayed. It was only in December 2020 that the family moved in.

Although the owners have a large teaware collection, the apartment looks uncluttered. Choice pieces are on display in a niche carved out in the wall behind the living room’s sofa.