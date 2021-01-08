The Chic Home: Eye-catching ceiling grid design in this Woodlands flat

SINGAPORE - When it came to renovating their executive flat in Woodlands, having adequate space for entertaining was a key consideration for Mr Ken Chin and Ms Caselyn Lee as they host friends and family often.

The 20something couple wanted an open plan that would allow everyone to move seamlessly from the dining area to the living area in the 1,400 sq ft home.

"During celebrations, we want people to feel like they're together even when they're in different parts of the home," says Ms Lee, a financial consultant.

This idea of sharing a communal space was inspired by Mr Chin's frequent stays in hostels overseas. The civil servant and his wife also wanted a monochrome palette and hotel-like ambience.

To execute their design plan, they approached Ms Sherlynn Low, founder of home-grown interior design company Millimeters Studio.

She reconfigured the layout. The original kitchen wall made way for an integrated kitchen and dining space, and one of the three bedrooms was removed to create a larger master bedroom, en-suite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe.

As the couple often socialise over meals, Ms Low made the dining area a focal point.

The kitchen island and dining table can be easily joined together to form one long surface, and the clean lines are mirrored in the grid design that runs the length of the ceiling.

Ms Low says: "The ceiling grid proved to be a versatile design element. It not only conceals the wiring for the lamps, but also allows the couple to hang fairy lights and plants for special occasions."

Although the home owners were initially concerned about the grid reducing the height of the ceiling, it has had quite the opposite effect as it draws one's eye upwards.

This design element is echoed throughout the home, with the living room showcases, coffee table and the open-concept wardrobe.

Combined with the black-and-grey palette and complemented by luxe touches such as tinted mirrors and chrome finishes, the overall look is both contemporary and industrial.

To balance the monochrome scheme, Ms Low used shades like yellow for the accessories. She also curated pieces from the couple's collection of travel memorabilia to display and custom-painted bold graphic artworks for the walls.



PHOTOS: SPH MAGAZINES



"Those with the alphabets K and C were a housewarming gift," she says. These and the couple's mementos give the home plenty of personality.

A lot of thought also went into the light and spacious master bathroom, with his and hers basins and a luxurious 1.7m-long bathtub.



PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES



While elements were introduced for entertaining, Ms Low allocated plenty of space for couple time.

For instance, a counter by the living room window offers an expansive view of the greenery outside and has become the couple's favourite spot for working and reading.



PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES



They moved in in March 2019 after a three-month renovation that cost $120,000.

"We wanted our home to have a hotel-like vibe so we'd always feel like we're on a staycation. Sherlynn helped us achieve that," Ms Lee says with a smile.

