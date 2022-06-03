The Chic Home: Executive apartment with room for growing family

SINGAPORE - Financial adviser Alvin Neo and lawyer Danielle Tan, a couple in their 30s, want at least four children, so they looked for older Housing Board flats with space for larger families.

Most of the suitable flats were maisonettes, but they finally found a 1,500 sq ft single-storey executive apartment in Bedok.

Boutique firm AMP Design Co's founder and director Amanda Pang reconfigured the layout, carving out new rooms and maximising old ones.

The old balcony was converted into the living room, and the area near the entrance became a foyer and storage space.

The couple - who have a newborn daughter - love to cook and entertain, so the former study was converted into a dining and kitchen zone that flows seamlessly into the living room.