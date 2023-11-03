The Chic Home: Ex-Singapore Idol runner-up Jonathan Leong’s home was designed by his wife

SINGAPORE – Since emerging as the first runner-up in the second season of reality television singing competition Singapore Idol in 2006, Mr Jonathan Leong has led quite the exciting life.

He graduated from university, played the lead role in the original theatre production Voyage De La Vie, released a solo album, embarked on a career in finance and tied the knot with Ms Jeneen Goh, a digital marketeer.

After living in their previous home for five years, the couple – who are both 41 – moved into this 1,421 sq ft three-bedroom apartment in August 2021. The renovations took about six months.

Ms Goh designed the interior herself and hired a contractor friend to manage the renovation.

“I have always been very into design. I have a collection of images that I save whenever I come across good and nice designs,” she says, adding that had life gone differently, she might have chosen a career in architecture.