The Chic Home: Ex-Singapore Idol runner-up Jonathan Leong’s home was designed by his wife

SINGAPORE – Since emerging as the first runner-up in the second season of reality television singing competition Singapore Idol in 2006, Mr Jonathan Leong has led quite the exciting life.
He graduated from university, played the lead role in the original theatre production Voyage De La Vie, released a solo album, embarked on a career in finance and tied the knot with Ms Jeneen Goh, a digital marketeer.
After living in their previous home for five years, the couple – who are both 41 – moved into this 1,421 sq ft three-bedroom apartment in August 2021. The renovations took about six months.
Ms Goh designed the interior herself and hired a contractor friend to manage the renovation.
“I have always been very into design. I have a collection of images that I save whenever I come across good and nice designs,” she says, adding that had life gone differently, she might have chosen a career in architecture.
The existing layout was retained, along with the bedroom parquet flooring, which was stained to a dark wood. The rest of the flooring, built-in carpentry, sanitary fittings and doors were all replaced.
The couple picked a grey palette as they find the muted tone soothing.
The main entrance opens into a semi-open balcony overlooking the neighbourhood. This is a chill-out space where the couple, and sometimes their friends, can catch up over a meal.
Sliding glass doors separate the interior from the main entrance and balcony.
The living room was designed around a marble that the couple picked out, which has been used on the feature wall, television console, coffee table and bedside tables.
The marble for the feature wall was originally one large piece, but the couple decided to cut it into three smaller pieces in order to fit it into the lift.
The focal point of the dining room is a Moooi Meshmatics chandelier. Three layers of wire mesh cast interesting shadows on the ceiling that achieve an ephemeral yet playful quality. The extendable dining table is useful for when the couple have guests.
The open-concept kitchen revolves around a peninsula island with counter seats beside the dining table. This provides the perfect setting for interacting with friends while preparing food. The island’s marble closely matches the sintered-stone kitchen countertop, creating a cohesive look.
A bespoke headboard that Ms Goh designed, with a convex profile and moveable panels on either side, anchors the master bedroom.
An L-shaped bay window wraps around two sides of the room. The addition of soft cushions and a movable table has transformed this into Mr Leong’s favourite space to rest and relax.
The starting point for the design of the master bathroom was a bespoke, backlit round mirror. It involved coordination between multiple parties – mirror fabricator, carpenter and electrician – but the result is stunning.
The second bedroom serves as Ms Goh’s walk-in wardrobe and has been designed in such a way that it can be turned into a nursery. The third room is Mr Leong’s study and music room, where he keeps his musical instruments and collection of action figures and toys.
Ms Goh says she spent many late nights working on the home and that she ran into a number of challenges, but that it was worth it to see everything come together.
- This article first appeared in the September 2023 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines. Get the November and latest issue of Home & Decor now at all newsstands or download the digital edition of Home & Decor from the App Store, Magzter or Google Play. Also, see more inspiring homes at homeanddecor.com.sg