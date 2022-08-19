The Chic Home: East meets West in professor's HDB maisonette

SINGAPORE - Only 12 hours had elapsed since the social sciences professor had seen the Housing Board resale flat listing on real estate portal PropertyGuru and reached out to the agent, but he already knew this was the home he wanted.

After a quick viewing via a WhatsApp video call, the owner - now in his 50s - confirmed the purchase of the 1,818 sq ft maisonette. He had been based overseas for the last two decades and wanted to live near his siblings in the Sin Ming area.

Buying the flat at the start of the pandemic in 2020 meant that renovation was pushed back. It was eventually completed in November that same year, taking three months and costing about $170,000, with Mr Dess Chew of interior design firm Three-D Conceptwerke at the helm of the project.

The result is a bright and serene home, with communal areas and the master bedroom on the first floor, and the guest room on the second.

The two floors incorporate both Eastern and Western influences, with the owner's eclectic collection of mementos, furniture and art spread across the levels.