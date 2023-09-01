The Chic Home: Dutch designer’s bungalow filled with art and colour

SINGAPORE – Dutch designer Barbara Fritschy, the owner of Singapore-based interior design firm Make Room, has called Singapore home for 13 years.

Having rented this 1,500 sq ft Whitchurch Road bungalow for six years, she and her husband – who are in their 40s and have three children, two cats and a dog – decided that it was time for a renovation.

The works included revamping the kitchen, splitting the existing master bedroom into two new bedrooms so the three children could each have their own space, creating an outdoor living and dining area, and adding new cabinetry.