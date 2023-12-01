The Chic Home: Doctor’s one-bedroom loft in Mattar Road

SINGAPORE – The phrase “my grandfather’s road” is familiar to many, but specialist doctor Matin Mattar can actually say it.

He lives in Mattar Road, which was named after his great-grandfather Shaikh Sallim Mattar, a Singapore merchant of Arab descent and a prominent leader of Singapore’s Muslim community.

Dr Matin, who is in his mid-30s, was drawn to this 604 sq ft one-bedroom ground-floor unit because of its quiet neighbourhood and convenient location.

The unit’s ceiling is 4.6m high, making it perfect for a loft structure. As such, Dr Matin engaged home-grown firm The Mind Design for its portfolio of loft projects.

His brief to interior designer Riko Lam was very clear. Apart from the loft, the interior had to be cat-friendly, as Dr Matin shares the apartment with his ragdoll cat, Muezza, and offer ample storage for a clutter-free space.

“I wanted something woody, dark and cosy with a touch of industrial that would welcome me home to my very own bachelor pad,” he says.