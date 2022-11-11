The Chic Home: District 11 condo a luxurious sanctuary in the pandemic

SINGAPORE – Upon entering this 3,800 sq ft, five-bedroom condominium apartment in District 11, guests are greeted by a large foyer decorated with a round mirror and marble shelf. Through the glossy archway is a curved bar with dark laminate and brass finish, and beyond it is an elegantly decorated living space with a view of the lush greenery outside.

Home owners Jayant Jetley and his wife Pallavi, a couple in their 40s who work in banking, share the home with their two sons aged six and 10, as well as a helper.

“We entertain a lot, so we wanted beautiful spaces we’re proud to show off as well as relaxing spaces for us to live in,” says Mrs Jetley.

Translating their vision into reality was interior and architecture design studio Nidhi Jain, helmed by founder Nidhi Jain and partner Emily Salay Loberg, who completed the project in just 45 days in 2020. The home owners moved in at the start of April that same year, just a week before the circuit breaker period.

Anchoring the home is the living and dining area. Positioned right by the foyer, the bar is well-stocked with whiskey and gin, all displayed on custom brass and floating glass shelves embedded on the wall. This bar also hosts the home’s smart hub.

The social space also includes an outdoor seating area decked with low-slung rattan furniture and a mural. Another glossy arch with a plush velvet curtain leads to the family room.