The Chic Home: District 11 condo a luxurious sanctuary in the pandemic

SINGAPORE – Upon entering this 3,800 sq ft, five-bedroom condominium apartment in District 11, guests are greeted by a large foyer decorated with a round mirror and marble shelf. Through the glossy archway is a curved bar with dark laminate and brass finish, and beyond it is an elegantly decorated living space with a view of the lush greenery outside.
Home owners Jayant Jetley and his wife Pallavi, a couple in their 40s who work in banking, share the home with their two sons aged six and 10, as well as a helper.
“We entertain a lot, so we wanted beautiful spaces we’re proud to show off as well as relaxing spaces for us to live in,” says Mrs Jetley.
Translating their vision into reality was interior and architecture design studio Nidhi Jain, helmed by founder Nidhi Jain and partner Emily Salay Loberg, who completed the project in just 45 days in 2020. The home owners moved in at the start of April that same year, just a week before the circuit breaker period.
Anchoring the home is the living and dining area. Positioned right by the foyer, the bar is well-stocked with whiskey and gin, all displayed on custom brass and floating glass shelves embedded on the wall. This bar also hosts the home’s smart hub.
The social space also includes an outdoor seating area decked with low-slung rattan furniture and a mural. Another glossy arch with a plush velvet curtain leads to the family room.
The home’s muted palette is brightened with pops of colour that complement the natural view: yellow from blown-glass coffee tables, and greens and blues from large-format abstract art.
The furniture is a mix of custom and store-bought pieces, many of which feature curves that lend an organic touch to the space. Brass accents, mirrored finishes and varied textures – cement-texture wallpaper, plus abstract carpets from carpet retailer Nasser Nishaburi, to name a few – tie these elements together.
The bedrooms flank the social spaces: one wing for the parents, the other for the boys and guests.
The boys’ bedroom provides space for their current obsessions – shelves for action figures, a blank wall for decals and illustrations – while still holding room for further development, so they can change things up as they grow. It opens up to the balcony, where a fountain breathes freshness into the space.
Meanwhile, the guest bedroom draws its palette from paintings depicting the sunrise and sunset in Santorini, Greece.
The master bedroom has a dressing room and a mix of custom and antique furniture, including a hand-painted Chinese cabinet. Its balcony is filled with fruit trees in planters that offer a touch of wilderness.
- This article first appeared in the October 2022 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.
- Get the November and latest issue of Home & Decor now at all newsstands or download the digital edition of Home & Decor from the App Store, Magzter or Google Play. Also, see more inspiring homes at https://str.sg/wrGK