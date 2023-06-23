The Chic Home: Couple’s warm and earthy BTO flat in Tampines

SINGAPORE – After a five-year wait, Mr Nigel Yong, 32, and his wife Shairah Sidhu, 31, finally collected the keys to their four-room, 1,001 sq ft Build-To-Order flat in Tampines.

The couple – he is a marketing and communications manager at Volkswagen, while she is a social media manager at Singtel – engaged interior designer J.T. Wong from At.om Designs.

Their chosen “organic industrial” style looks sleek but feels warm, with earthy tones reminiscent of the baked clay used in ceramics and pottery.

Ms Wong incorporated raw textures and elements of nature, such as plants, to tie the look together.