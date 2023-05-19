The Chic Home: Couple’s walk-up apartment gets the Brutalist treatment

SINGAPORE – Located on the third level of a four-storey block, this 1,561 sq ft walk-up apartment in Salam Walk is home to a couple in their late 30s and their two cats.

Their brief to home-grown studio Three-D Conceptwerke was to design a Brutalist interior that captured the spirit of the place while reflecting the couple’s personalities.

Derived from the French term “Beton Brut”, which means “raw concrete”, Brutalism is characterised by concrete elements and raw, unfinished-looking surfaces that play up the materials and textures, as well as light and shadow.

The renovation – which involved gutting the whole unit to reconfigure the floor plan, leaving only one internal wall separating the living area and bedroom – cost $180,000, excluding furniture and furnishings. The couple, who both work in the aviation industry, moved into the home in July 2022.

The old living room comprised an assortment of loose furniture and, despite sitting three steps lower than the main entrance, did not make full use of its change in level. The new living room is a “sunken” area with a cosy, cave-like quality.