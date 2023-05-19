The Chic Home: Couple’s walk-up apartment gets the Brutalist treatment

SINGAPORE – Located on the third level of a four-storey block, this 1,561 sq ft walk-up apartment in Salam Walk is home to a couple in their late 30s and their two cats.
Their brief to home-grown studio Three-D Conceptwerke was to design a Brutalist interior that captured the spirit of the place while reflecting the couple’s personalities.
Derived from the French term “Beton Brut”, which means “raw concrete”, Brutalism is characterised by concrete elements and raw, unfinished-looking surfaces that play up the materials and textures, as well as light and shadow.
The renovation – which involved gutting the whole unit to reconfigure the floor plan, leaving only one internal wall separating the living area and bedroom – cost $180,000, excluding furniture and furnishings. The couple, who both work in the aviation industry, moved into the home in July 2022.
The old living room comprised an assortment of loose furniture and, despite sitting three steps lower than the main entrance, did not make full use of its change in level. The new living room is a “sunken” area with a cosy, cave-like quality.
The spacious, semi-open balcony is now part of the interior. With the new layout, it is separated from the living room by a concrete vent-block wall that channels the Brutalist style while still letting in natural light and promoting cross-ventilation.
Before the renovation, the entrance opened directly into a dining area, with the kitchen and living room on either side. By moving the table and chairs to near the concrete vent-block wall, in an area that used to be the balcony, the design team created a defined dining room.
To soften the look, curves and concealed light strips were added to the ceiling.
The addition of a peninsula island makes the kitchen feel more open. Apart from serving as an area for food preparation, it is also perfect for a quick meal. A pendant light creates visual focus in an otherwise minimalist space.
Due to the nature of their work, the clients needed the master bedroom to be designed such that each is able to get ready for work without disturbing the other’s sleep.
The designers achieved this by dividing the master suite, which has two entrances, into two separate zones: a sleeping area, and an attached bathroom with a walk-in wardrobe.
The master bathroom and walk-in wardrobe can be accessed via a door near the study and kitchen. At the more private end, near the dining room, is the door leading to the sleeping area.
- This article first appeared in the April 2023 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.
- Get the May and latest issue of Home & Decor now at all newsstands or download the digital edition of Home & Decor from the App Store, Magzter or Google Play. Also, see more inspiring homes at homeanddecor.com.sg