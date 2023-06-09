The Chic Home: Couple’s River Valley penthouse an oasis in the city

SINGAPORE – Relocation and marriage are big moves in life, and buying a home takes it to another level.

In their move from Hong Kong to Singapore, the owners of this home – a couple in their early 30s – chose this two-storey, three-bedroom, 3,550 sq ft penthouse unit in Oxley Walk, which has high ceilings and a rooftop terrace perfect for entertaining friends.

The husband and wife – executives in business and finance respectively – engaged design studio Home Philosophy’s founder Rashi Tulshyan and lead designer Melissa Wan to renovate the unit.

To achieve the owners’ desired Art Deco style, the designers incorporated colonial-era decor with rattan, dark woods and classic wall mouldings in white. They also added grass, decking and furniture to the terrace for a lush landscape.