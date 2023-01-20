The Chic Home: Cosy condo unit a zone for family entertainment

SINGAPORE – Like many parents, Erwin and Serina – both finance professionals in their early 40s who declined to state their full names – wanted their home to be a cosy place to relax after work and a conducive environment for their two children, aged eight and six, to grow up in.

Although their 1,216 sq ft three-bedroom condominium unit in Siglap is only seven years old, they decided to redo the entire interior except for the common bathroom.

Unlike many home owners who usually request to hack walls to create an open-plan space, they wanted the walls reinstated, as the previous owner had many of them removed.

“As we are into movies and music, we also wanted our living room to accommodate our hi-fi set-up,” say the couple. They moved into their new home in February 2022 after a four-month renovation costing around $150,000.

Working with home-grown interior design firm 19EightyThree, the couple selected a neutral palette complemented by wood elements, as well as fabrics and cushions for an impression of softness.

They engaged textured-wall specialists Performance Coatings International to create stucco plaster walls for the entrance foyer, living and dining areas, as well as the master bedroom. Accent lights bounce off the textured surfaces, making the space look even more inviting at night.