The Chic Home: Cosy condo unit a zone for family entertainment

SINGAPORE – Like many parents, Erwin and Serina – both finance professionals in their early 40s who declined to state their full names – wanted their home to be a cosy place to relax after work and a conducive environment for their two children, aged eight and six, to grow up in.
Although their 1,216 sq ft three-bedroom condominium unit in Siglap is only seven years old, they decided to redo the entire interior except for the common bathroom.
Unlike many home owners who usually request to hack walls to create an open-plan space, they wanted the walls reinstated, as the previous owner had many of them removed.
“As we are into movies and music, we also wanted our living room to accommodate our hi-fi set-up,” say the couple. They moved into their new home in February 2022 after a four-month renovation costing around $150,000.
Working with home-grown interior design firm 19EightyThree, the couple selected a neutral palette complemented by wood elements, as well as fabrics and cushions for an impression of softness.
They engaged textured-wall specialists Performance Coatings International to create stucco plaster walls for the entrance foyer, living and dining areas, as well as the master bedroom. Accent lights bounce off the textured surfaces, making the space look even more inviting at night.
A small, built-in bench beside the main entrance continues into a row of full-height cabinets and display shelves that provide the family with ample storage. All the hi-fi equipment is housed in a custom-built television console with fluted panels for ventilation. The console is elevated on a timber base with a larger footprint that provides space for standing speakers on either side.
The dining room is furnished with a rectangular dining table from Soul & Tables and dining chairs from Originals, with two white hanging pendant lights from &Tradition for a touch of elegance. The kitchen’s palette of white, grey and wood matches that of the rest of the interior.
Cosiness was essential in the master bedroom, so the couple picked a fabric bedhead from Blafink and added cushions. Smart light bulbs allow them to adjust the brightness and colour temperature. When the ceiling lights are off, Flowerpot VP3 bedside table lamps from &Tradition give the room a warm glow.
- This article first appeared in the December 2022 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.
- Get the January and latest issue of Home & Decor now at all newsstands or download the digital edition of Home & Decor from the App Store, Magzter or Google Play. Also, see more inspiring homes at https://str.sg/wrGK