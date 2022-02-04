The Chic Home: Compact one-bedroom condominium full of surprises

SINGAPORE - Is it possible to squeeze a loft into a one-bedroom condominium unit with a 3.75m-high ceiling without it feeling cramped?

As design firm Wolf Woof's founder Carmen Tang illustrates in this 527 sq ft home in the northern part of Singapore, you can.

The owners, a couple in their 40s working in the automobile industry, had a short but specific wish list. In addition to a clean Japanese style with wall cladding, they wanted a loft space. The Japanese look was easy, but the loft's construction was more challenging because of the unit's height, Ms Tang says.

In the original design, the condominium developer used brick-patterned wallpaper and uninspiring furniture and carpentry.

To create a neater, more seamless impression, Ms Tang covered more surfaces with wood laminate. These include a flush-mounted tic-tac door that opens and closes with a simple push and conceals the bedroom entrance.

Wolf Woof's signature design strategy also shows up in the living room's custom-designed television console, which looks like a planter.

Meanwhile, the loft's addition required a significant reconfiguration of the living and dining area, which Ms Tang used to rip out the existing kitchen woodwork and create a new kitchen island with a view of the pool.