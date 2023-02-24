The Chic Home: Clean, clutter-free look for former expats’ Upper Thomson terraced house

SINGAPORE – When they moved back to Singapore, Mr Chan and his wife – a director at a global multinational corporation and a housewife, who did not reveal their full names – wanted to live near their extended family.

Before returning from Taiwan, the couple in their 50s bought a 2,400 sq ft three-bedroom terraced house at The Inglewood, a landed development in Upper Thomson.

They engaged home-grown studio Design Zage’s managing director Zhuo Jinhai to design and overhaul the place – a process which took about five months and cost $400,000. The couple moved into the house in June 2022.