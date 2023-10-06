The Chic Home: Choa Chu Kang HDB flat embraces woody Japandi

SINGAPORE – The owners of this 1,300 sq ft five-room resale HDB flat in Choa Chu Kang wanted a home that embodies calm and balance in a stressful world.

“The owners had a desire for a clutter-free and balanced lifestyle,” says designer Lynnie Cheong from Brickwood Studio. “They expressed a liking for the Japandi style, which combines Japanese and Scandinavian design elements.”

She adds: “Japandi promotes a sense of tranquillity and mindfulness. The spaces were designed to evoke calm and serenity, allowing for relaxation and contemplation.”

As such, the designers embraced simplicity and kept ornamentation minimal by taking a less-is-more approach.

Removing walls opened up the space for more flexibility and vinyl flooring was laid over the floor tiles in the living area and bedrooms.

With the wall between the master bedroom and adjacent bedroom removed, the owners – who did not disclose their identities – now have a more extensive wardrobe area that can be converted into an area for work and study.

Simple lines and warm finishes dominate the bedroom.

Ms Cheong says: “One challenge we faced was planning the air-conditioner’s trunking route. As some walls were removed, there was no other route to run the trunking without it being unsightly.”

They overcame this issue with a new route that concealed the trunking and allowed access to parts of it for maintenance.

The living, dining and kitchen areas follow a “vastly open” concept for a light, airy ambience. The open kitchen allows the dining table to be placed nearby so that the kitchen and dining areas blend into one.