The Chic Home: Bukit Purmei flat mixes and matches styles

SINGAPORE – Home owners Shaun Lee and Andrea Tang, who are in their 30s, viewed 50 properties before buying a 1,000 sq ft four-room resale HDB flat in Bukit Purmei Road.

The couple – Mr Lee works in banking and Ms Tang owns an eatery – chose the 40-year-old unit for its original pink marble flooring and views of Mount Faber.

They had specific requirements in their design brief. Apart from retaining the existing flooring, they wanted an open plan that would maximise natural lighting and cross-ventilation, allow them to host gatherings and fit everything they needed for their hobbies – Mr Lee is into pottery, while Ms Tang is an avid reader. The couple also have a significant amount of shoes and clothes.

They also wanted a large master bedroom with separate sleeping and walk-in wardrobe areas, a bathtub in the master bathroom and an enclosed kitchen.

Despite the extensive brief, the couple did not have a preferred style or mood board – something that many of the design firms that they met insisted on.