The Chic Home: Bold nautical hues for 5-room executive maisonette

SINGAPORE - One cannot help but feel uplifted upon stepping inside this five-room executive maisonette apartment owned by Thomas and Katie, a civil engineer and a sales representative in their 30s who declined to give their surnames.

The couple approached interior designer Kuay Mei Yee at local firm Distinct Identity to overhaul their 1,572 sq ft Potong Pasir home - the design and renovation of which cost $110,000 and took 12 weeks. They moved into the apartment in March 2021.

Their maisonette, decked out in vibrant colours and accented with bold tropical wallpaper and patterned tiles, has a playful personality.

Yet it does not feel crowded or cramped, thanks to an open-floor plan that unifies the living, dining and kitchen areas. "It's great for entertaining family and friends," says Thomas.

Aqua, navy blue, lemon yellow, and nude pink combine with black and white to define the space. The owners, lovers of the sea, chose bright blue for their walls and kitchen cabinets.

"Our honeymoon in Santorini was a source of inspiration," says Katie. The hue is complemented by a tropical wallpaper and a colourful backsplash, making the kitchen a focal point.

The rest of the home is equally detailed. Black and white patterned tiles adorn the foyer, while a feature wall and bright blue dress up the staircase.

"Our wall displays photos of our journey together as husband and wife, while the art prints in the kitchen and dining area honour local culinary icons," says Thomas. An eclectic mix of furniture from local shops, such as Second Charm and Lims Legacy, completes the look.