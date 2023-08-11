The Chic Home: Bold and colourful Serangoon four-room flat works around its curves

SINGAPORE – This 1,090 sq ft four-room resale Housing Board unit in Serangoon has a generous living area and a service yard which its new owners – a couple in their 30s who work in the film and technology sectors – loved.

But the 26-year-old flat had issues. For one thing, it was in a curved block and there were not many angled walls, making it challenging to furnish the space.

Another problem was that the entrance opens to an area with a slanted wall, with all three bedrooms at the other end.

The couple decided to open up the middle bedroom, converting it into the living area. The other bedroom became a study.

Ms Jowie Tan, project lead at interior design company Uchi, who worked with the owners on the flat, says: “The most challenging aspect was to work around the services in the unit, mainly the huge water pipes. The kitchen also had poor natural lighting and deep nooks, making space planning harder.”

A 2.4m-wide batik painting draws attention away from the awkwardly slanted wall in the living area.