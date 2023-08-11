The Chic Home: Bold and colourful Serangoon four-room flat works around its curves

SINGAPORE – This 1,090 sq ft four-room resale Housing Board unit in Serangoon has a generous living area and a service yard which its new owners – a couple in their 30s who work in the film and technology sectors – loved.
But the 26-year-old flat had issues. For one thing, it was in a curved block and there were not many angled walls, making it challenging to furnish the space.
Another problem was that the entrance opens to an area with a slanted wall, with all three bedrooms at the other end.
The couple decided to open up the middle bedroom, converting it into the living area. The other bedroom became a study.
Ms Jowie Tan, project lead at interior design company Uchi, who worked with the owners on the flat, says: “The most challenging aspect was to work around the services in the unit, mainly the huge water pipes. The kitchen also had poor natural lighting and deep nooks, making space planning harder.”
A 2.4m-wide batik painting draws attention away from the awkwardly slanted wall in the living area.
While everything else was overhauled, the original floor tiles in the living area and bedroom were retained. The couple added pops of colour through vibrant furnishings, decorations and a purple door.
The kitchen was left untouched, so the couple could retain the size of other areas in the flat.
As they enjoy cooking, they had specific ideas for the layout and fixtures. These include a stainless-steel countertop welded to the sink, a spice rack next to the stove, soft-closing hinges and a magnetic knife rack.
The master bedroom features a Roman blind in a shade of orange that complements the green wardrobe, and there is also a statement light purchased from e-commerce platform Taobao.
Removing a bedroom meant that some floor tiles had to be replaced. The couple created a corridor with hexagon tiles bordered by handmade terrazzo, and filled the walls with decor and art from Singapore and abroad.
They also sourced for second-hand furniture, including the sofa, chairs, study desk and rugs.
The renovation took three months and cost $55,000, and the couple moved into their new home in February 2021.
