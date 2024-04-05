The Chic Home: Black-and-white farmhouse in the city

This 32-year-old home owner decided to turn his 1,184 sq m five-room HDB flat into an idyllic modern farmhouse in which to unwind after a hard day’s work. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES

Home & Decor

Updated
Apr 05, 2024, 10:00 AM
Published
Apr 05, 2024, 10:00 AM

SINGAPORE –There are city dwellers who are drawn to the idea of slow country life and dream of rustic living.

This 32-year-old home owner, who is self-employed in the shop rental industry and lives in Tampines Avenue 8, decided to turn his 1,184 sq m five-room Housing Board flat into an idyllic modern farmhouse in which to unwind after a hard day’s work.

A dark entertainment unit in the Shaker style contrasts with the light sofa. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES

The flat, designed by home-grown firm 21 Interior Studio, features a Shaker-style television console, cabinetry and shelves in the living room. The style emerged in the United States in the 1800s, and is characterised by simplicity and functional minimalism.

The open shelves display home decor and infuse the owner’s personality into the space. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES

In the kitchen, more Shaker-style cabinets, complete with a farmhouse sink, reinforce the theme.

Although the owner initially wanted an all-black kitchen, he and the designers eventually went with a light cream laminate for the cabinets at the top, with the black laminate kept to the cabinets at the bottom. As black laminate attracts fingerprints and dust, the designers selected a low-maintenance one that is less susceptible to marks.

Cream and black hues dominate the kitchen. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES

Also on the owner’s wish list was a freestanding kitchen island-cum-dining table where he can host friends and family. This is positioned perpendicular to the kitchen cabinets so there is plenty of space to manoeuvre. Rattan dining chairs and matching pendant lamps add charm to the space.

The kitchen island-cum-dining table is perfect for entertaining guests. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES

The owner opted for a high-contrast look in the master bedroom and bathroom. The bathroom comprises black-and-white floor tiles juxtaposed against white subway wall tiles, complete with gold accessories for a luxe look.

Gold accessories lend a touch of sophistication to the rustic and cosy ambience.  PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES

The project – which included tiling, ceiling, plumbing, carpentry, electrical and glass works – took two months and the cost came up to $48,000, excluding furnishings. The owner moved into his new home in August 2023.

  • This article first appeared in Home & Decor Singapore. Go to homeanddecor.com.sg for more beautiful homes, space-saving ideas and interior inspiration.
