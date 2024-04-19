The Chic Home: Bishan condo a space for growing family

SINGAPORE – The home owners are a lawyer couple in their 30s who bought this Bishan condominium unit because they wanted more room for their family.

Although the 18-year-old, three-bedroom unit was in decent condition, there were some parts of the 1,226 sq ft layout that did not suit the owners’ lifestyle.

The long, narrow entrance had no space to store their young son’s stroller or bicycle. There was also no possibility of introducing a privacy screen to prevent passers-by from looking directly into the unit when the main door was opened.