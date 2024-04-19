The Chic Home: Bishan condo a space for growing family

SINGAPORE – The home owners are a lawyer couple in their 30s who bought this Bishan condominium unit because they wanted more room for their family.
Although the 18-year-old, three-bedroom unit was in decent condition, there were some parts of the 1,226 sq ft layout that did not suit the owners’ lifestyle.
The long, narrow entrance had no space to store their young son’s stroller or bicycle. There was also no possibility of introducing a privacy screen to prevent passers-by from looking directly into the unit when the main door was opened.
As the couple often host friends and family, they prioritised a spacious living and dining area over a large kitchen, so the proportion of the spaces had to be tweaked.
Their online search led them to Lite Design Collaborative, where design principal Lim Kar Kwang proposed some reconfigurations. “We overhauled the unit and demolished a number of walls. The flooring and carpentry were all new. We also reworked the false ceiling, lighting and electricals,” he says.
The kitchen wall beside the main entrance was removed to make a wider foyer with built-in storage cabinets and room for parking a stroller and bicycle. Straight ahead is a partition that partially screens the dining and living areas from direct view. Vertical timber slats permit glimpses of what lies beyond while still offering a sense of privacy.
Curved elements feature prominently in the design, evoking a sense of cosiness. The privacy screen has a curved profile, as does the new kitchen wall. In the living room, the ceiling curves downwards to the curtain pelmet, and the curved corners of the beam above the television console echo this form.
A dining table which seats eight to 10 people allows the couple to host larger groups. Next to it, the former dining area has been converted into a dry kitchen with an island where guests can gather.
The couple can prepare food on the island, which doubles as a breakfast counter. Like other elements of the flat, it has child-friendly curved corners.
The walls of the old kitchen and yard were removed to create separate dry and wet kitchens, and to open up the yard area. While the dry kitchen has an open concept, the wet kitchen can be closed off with a sliding door when the family is cooking.
The master bedroom epitomises peace and tranquillity with its light wood laminates and light grey walls. Floor-to-ceiling built-in wardrobes maximise storage and hide clutter. Due to the seamless design, they appear to blend into the wall.
The renovation took about three months and the family moved into their new home in September 2022. The cost came up to about $140,000, excluding furniture, fittings, electrical and plumbing works.
- This article first appeared in Home & Decor Singapore. Go to homeanddecor.com.sg for more beautiful homes, space-saving ideas and interior inspiration.