The Chic Home: Bachelor’s two-bedder Katong condo is simple and clean

SINGAPORE – As the head of research and development at a crypto trading firm that he founded, Mr Jeremy Lim did not have a background in interior design.
When it came to renovating his apartment in Katong, the 27-year-old knew that it was important to engage the right designer, and eventually decided to entrust the project to Mad About Design Interior Studio.
Creative director Jimmy Li was given free rein in the design of the 818 sq ft, two-bedroom unit.
Mr Lim had only a few requests: lighting and fluted wall panels to accentuate the 3.25m-high ceiling, a kitchen that can be enclosed using a sliding door that retracts behind a display shelf, and built-in shelves on one side of the bed.
As the unit was new, the original cabinetry and fittings were retained, and no walls were removed.
However, one of the bedrooms was converted into a dedicated study, as Mr Lim often works from home.
Mr Li incorporated wood elements into the interior scheme for a “rustic contemporary” style, with exposed beams, fluted panels, built-in cabinetry and flooring.
“We combined the rustic charm of wood with contemporary design elements and effective storage solutions to create a harmonious yet practical living environment,” he says.
Instead of a false ceiling, exposed timber beams run horizontally across the length of the living and dining room ceilings and continue vertically down the dining feature wall. This celebrates the grandeur of the high ceiling while also visually connecting the spaces.
Strategically placed LED light strips along the length of the beams draw attention to the wood grain and texture of this unique ceiling feature. They also complement the natural lighting by injecting a soft, warm glow to the space.
A pendant light above the dining table serves as a centrepiece while adding a touch of formality.
The small, oddly shaped balcony presented a challenge, but Mr Li livened up the space by using textured green paint on the walls to evoke nature.
Drawing inspiration from the apartment’s location in Katong, he selected Peranakan-style patterned tiles for the table top. These are complemented by customised table legs with traditional Peranakan grille details.
Mr Lim says: “I realised that the balcony did not need to follow the style of the rest of the home, as it was fully enclosed and separated from the living area. Continuing the Peranakan motifs in the balcony floor tiles and designing it as a bar area inspired by old Katong has transformed the balcony into a piece of usable art.”
The master bedroom has a distinctive dark theme. The deep hues and rich textures convey elegance and tranquillity for a good night’s rest.
Mr Lim spent $80,000 on the renovation and furnishings, and he moved into his apartment in January 2023. The entire process – from the first consultation to completion – took about four months.
He feels that the home is a perfect fit for him.
“I do not like showing off or standing out and I wear only plain tees. I keep a relatively low profile, but I want to express my individuality. The design of my home reflects this by being different, but is not extravagant or gaudy.”
