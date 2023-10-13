The Chic Home: Bachelor’s two-bedder Katong condo is simple and clean

SINGAPORE – As the head of research and development at a crypto trading firm that he founded, Mr Jeremy Lim did not have a background in interior design.

When it came to renovating his apartment in Katong, the 27-year-old knew that it was important to engage the right designer, and eventually decided to entrust the project to Mad About Design Interior Studio.

Creative director Jimmy Li was given free rein in the design of the 818 sq ft, two-bedroom unit.

Mr Lim had only a few requests: lighting and fluted wall panels to accentuate the 3.25m-high ceiling, a kitchen that can be enclosed using a sliding door that retracts behind a display shelf, and built-in shelves on one side of the bed.

As the unit was new, the original cabinetry and fittings were retained, and no walls were removed.

However, one of the bedrooms was converted into a dedicated study, as Mr Lim often works from home.