The Chic Home: Bachelor’s four-room HDB flat a space for personal discovery

SINGAPORE – Freelance writer Daniel Teo began his search for a home with one- and two-bedroom condominium units, but eventually chose a four-room Housing Board flat in Bukit Panjang.

The bachelor in his 30s liked the 1,000 sq ft flat’s unblocked views and proximity to his parents’ home, as well as the extra room for his interests in baking, cooking and reading.

He asked his friend, interior designer Hans Ng from local studio White Ideas, to revamp the place.

When they began the $62,000 project in 2020, bold navy blues and gold accents were trending in interior design. Still, Mr Teo had doubts and changed his mind before renovations began.

“It was a very trying period during that first year of the Covid-19 pandemic. I was going through a lot of challenges in my personal and professional lives, so I wanted my first home to be a sanctuary, an oasis of calm.”

He turned towards minimalist and contemporary elements from Japandi style – a mix of Japanese and Scandinavian design – such as timeless neutrals. Midway through the three-month renovation, he introduced green accents into the design. He moved into the home in June 2021.

Most of the flooring was kept, but the grouting was redone with marble gum, which sits flush with the tiles for a smoother look. A false wall was built over a niche as well.

Mr Teo also wanted the kitchen to be closed off for when he cooks and bakes.

Prior to renovations, the flat’s main entrance opened directly into the living area, with the kitchen to one side. The kitchen entrance had pebbled flooring at its entrance, which would have made it difficult to install a door.