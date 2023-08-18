The Chic Home: Bachelor pad in Joo Chiat a rustic industrial loft

SINGAPORE – This two-bedroom, 1,300 sq ft walk-up apartment in the vibrant Joo Chiat area has high ceilings and plenty of natural light.
Its owner, a single Englishman in his 50s – he works on the commercial real estate side of the banking sector and has been a Singapore permanent resident for 15 years – wanted an open-plan pad with a spacious living area where he could work, entertain friends and let his two dogs roam freely.
The unit was well maintained, but almost 40 years old, so it needed to be treated carefully.
Three-D Conceptwerke’s principal designer Dess Chew’s first course of action was to hire an engineer to ensure everything was in order.
Over the course of the $190,000, three-month renovation – the owner moved into the home in November 2022 – Mr Chew and his team stripped away everything in the unit for a clean slate. Removing walls, however, revealed structural pillars throughout the layout.
The team had to work around this and assimilated the pillars into the design by installing features such as display shelves.
The new unit comprises a master bedroom and a free-flowing living area connected to the kitchen and dining area.
The kitchen and dining area exude a cosy feel with bright blue cabinets and customised carpentry.
The living area, with its long sofa and white walls, is sunny and spacious.
Doing away with one bathroom made way for a large open-concept study that doubles as a guest room.
The owner’s request for an industrial-loft style served as a jumping-off point for the design team.
Materials like engineered wood and local metalworks were vital to creating the warm and rustic feel.
The glass doors to the master bedroom are framed in black, a modern graphic touch that pops against the earthy brick walls.
Track and pendant lights in black and glass align with the style and add to the industrial-chic vibes.
