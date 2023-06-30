The Chic Home: Arches and curves outline couple’s breezy East Coast condo

SINGAPORE – When moving out of their previous home – a 60-year-old walk-up unit in Telok Kurau Road – husband and wife Dennis Lim and Stacy Chai chose this 1,800 sq ft, three-bedroom condominium apartment still in the East Coast area.

The couple, who are in their 40s and work in the financial sector, engaged Space Sense Studio’s founder and designer Kelvin Teo to work on the new unit.

“The biggest challenge in the project was reconfiguring the kitchen and bathroom areas,” says Mr Teo. He took out one of the three bathrooms, and removed a bedroom to re-allocate space for the master bathroom and storeroom.

These changes resulted not only in roomier bathrooms, but also an expansive blue kitchen with a counterweighted sash window. This visually connects the dry and wet kitchen areas, while preventing cooking fumes from leaking into the living area.

The dry kitchen, living and dining areas share an airy open space that spills into a generous balcony – which means there is plenty of room for Twofus, the couple’s golden retriever from New Zealand, to wander.