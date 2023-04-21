The Chic Home: Antique-infused aesthetic for bachelorette’s Bukit Batok HDB flat

SINGAPORE – Home owner T.C. Tan bought this 786 sq ft, two-bedroom resale Housing Board flat in Bukit Batok for its proximity to her parents’ residence in Chua Chu Kang.

Ms Tan – who is in her 40s and an administrator in the education sector – brought in freelance interior designer Yichun Lee and a contractor to realise her vision: a colonial-era look inspired by Raffles Hotel Singapore and Seven Terraces in Penang.

The flat was almost 30 years old when Ms Tan bought it. It had a long, rectangular layout in which the two bedrooms ran parallel to the living space and the kitchen, with a storeroom separating them.

After renovating the place – it cost $55,000, excluding fixtures – she moved into the flat in December 2014 and spent the following years perfecting it.

The front door is reminiscent of a black-and-white bungalow with its dark-stained timber steps, oversized planter and scissors-style metal gate. Entering the flat, visitors are greeted by antique furniture and black-and-white accessories.