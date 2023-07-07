The Chic Home: 5-room Pasir Ris flat is elegant in soft neutrals

SINGAPORE –The owners of this five-room, 1,216 sq ft Housing Board flat in Pasir Ris wanted an elegant look for their home.

The 34-year-old owners – who did not wish to reveal their identities, and who share the flat with their 18-month-old daughter, as well as her maternal grandmother – chose neutral, muted colours such as white, cream, light grey and brown.

The project was entrusted to Mr Cedrick Law, senior interior designer from E+e Design and Build, who overhauled the flat in about three months. The couple paid just under $100,000 and moved into the home in October 2022.