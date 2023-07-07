The Chic Home: 5-room Pasir Ris flat is elegant in soft neutrals

SINGAPORE –The owners of this five-room, 1,216 sq ft Housing Board flat in Pasir Ris wanted an elegant look for their home.
The 34-year-old owners – who did not wish to reveal their identities, and who share the flat with their 18-month-old daughter, as well as her maternal grandmother – chose neutral, muted colours such as white, cream, light grey and brown.
The project was entrusted to Mr Cedrick Law, senior interior designer from E+e Design and Build, who overhauled the flat in about three months. The couple paid just under $100,000 and moved into the home in October 2022.
A reeded glass panel defines the entrance foyer and screens the living area from direct view of the front door.
Varying the ceiling heights defines the different areas and creates a sense of vertical space.
Removing the existing kitchen walls made it possible to introduce separate wet and dry kitchens, along with an island.
The husband says it is perfect for his wife and her mother, who enjoy baking and cooking, respectively. Meal preparation and heavy cooking can be done in the wet kitchen, while baking can be done in the dry kitchen and on the island.
His wife says: “The island is our favourite element and the centrepiece of our home. It is where our friends gather when they come over.”
The kitchen counters and island are at a lower height than what is usually found in most homes, because the island also doubles as the family’s dining table.
Like the countertop and backsplash in the wet kitchen, the island is clad in marble-look sintered stone. The material looks almost identical to natural stone and is touted to be more hardy – and more expensive – than quartz.
Without a separate dining area, more space is freed up for the couple’s daughter to run around.
This was also why the couple did away with a coffee table in the living room, which has only a sofa, rug and feature wall.
The feature wall incorporates full-height built-in storage and glass display cabinets. The clients wanted something with a marble look, so Mr Law picked Coverlam, a laminated porcelain tile with a wide range of interior and exterior applications.
“It looks more realistic compared with marble-look laminates,” he explains.
In the master bedroom, the fluted headboard with gold inlay, and a curved divider between the bed and the vanity area, creates a relaxing mood. The attached master bathroom emulates those of hotels, with its glass-enclosed shower compartment and marble-look tiles.
- This article first appeared in the May 2023 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.
