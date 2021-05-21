The Chic Home: 4-bedroom condo melds visual influences from global cultures

SINGAPORE - Most people want a home to unwind in after a long day.

Ms Lisa Oake and Mr Sanjay Mirchandani's four-bedroom condominium unit in the Yio Chu Kang area fits the bill perfectly.

Inside the 2,157 sq ft unit is an idyllic, meticulously created retreat that is huge on personality and echoes the owners' unique tastes.

The couple - who live here with their two sons aged 20 and 17, as well as two cats and a dog - say that when looking for a place, a freehold apartment was at the top of their list.

"We love old freehold condos with a nice square layout. This checked our boxes for being quiet and spacious," says Mr Mirchandani, 48, a pilot with Singapore Airlines.

Ms Oake, 51, is the founder of media training company Oake Media.

The apartment's most outstanding feature is undoubtedly the stone arch framing the kitchen entrance and extending towards the balcony. To create a rustic look, the couple had a large boulder cut into smaller pieces.

Evoking a warm, welcoming vibe, the kitchen was originally a bedroom with a bathroom that connected to the master bedroom.

Designed by Ms Calsia Lee of kitchen and wardrobe specialist Mudian, it is anchored by a large kitchen island with a South American suar wood top - perfect for Ms Oake, who loves cooking.

It is complemented by a butler's pantry with rows of condiments that sits on one side.

From a 250-year-old cast-iron fireback imported from Paris to a carved 106cm copper sink custom-made in India, unique details infuse the space - the couple's favourite spot for relaxing and hosting guests - with vintage flair.

Many of the pieces came from the couple's respective homes before they got married.

Others were sourced from antique stores or shipped from India.

Across from the kitchen, brass pots and chains from India rest on a platform and stained-glass pendant lamps from a shop in Arab Street add charm to the dining area.



A kitchen island customised to fit the South American suar wood slab the couple sourced. PHOTO: DARREN CHANG WITH ART DIRECTION BY KRISTY QUAH





A carved copper sink shipped from India. PHOTO: DARREN CHANG WITH ART DIRECTION BY KRISTY QUAH



The look of the rest of the home was overseen by Mr Richard Pang of Square Room Interior Design.

The living room boastsfurnishings with Asian influences, including a wooden cabinet painted with flowers and a coffee table repurposed from an old wooden door.

Down the hallway, the master bedroom has a walk-in closet - designed by Ms Lee - that used to be part of what is now the kitchen.



The renovation took 4 1/2 months before the family moved into the home in April 2019. PHOTOS: DARREN CHANG WITH ART DIRECTION BY KRISTY QUAH



There are also various pieces the home owners have collected over the years - a painted wooden cabinet from Tibet, an ottoman from India, a Chinese painting and a custom vanity corner for Ms Oake.

The renovation took 41/2 months before the family moved into the home in April 2019.

Ms Oake says: "We threw in everything we loved. At first, we were worried it would be too much and look tacky.

"Then we decided not to stick to any particular style. If we love something, that's all that matters."

