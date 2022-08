Social impact hub Temasek Shophouse at 28 Orchard Road is launching an ambitious extension project to meet the needs of a growing community of change-makers, who are finding innovative solutions to pressing social and environmental challenges.

The stately premises, which opened its doors in June 2019, is home to the philanthropic arm of state investment company Temasek, which comprises Temasek Trust, Temasek Foundation and the Stewardship Asia Centre.