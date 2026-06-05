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Plant Parenting

Take the animal kingdom to your outdoor garden with themed greenery

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(Clockwise from top left) White Crane Flower, Shrimp Plant, Butterfly Ginger Plant, Elephant Ear Fig, The Cat's Claw, and Oyster Plant.

(Clockwise from top left) White Crane Flower, Shrimp Plant, Butterfly Ginger, Elephant Ear Fig, Cat's Claw Vine and Oyster Plant.

PHOTOS: NPARKS FLORA AND FAUNA WEB

Wilson Wong

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SINGAPORE – In May, this column featured a selection of plants with animal-inspired names suitable for growing in a high-rise “plant zoo”.

This edition will explore a similar range of plants for an outdoor garden with ample sunlight and space: sun-loving trees, shrubs and vines that are easy to grow and readily available at local nurseries. They will suit schools, landed houses and community gardens.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.