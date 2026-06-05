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Plant Parenting
Take the animal kingdom to your outdoor garden with themed greenery
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SINGAPORE – In May, this column featured a selection of plants with animal-inspired names suitable for growing in a high-rise “plant zoo”.
This edition will explore a similar range of plants for an outdoor garden with ample sunlight and space: sun-loving trees, shrubs and vines that are easy to grow and readily available at local nurseries. They will suit schools, landed houses and community gardens.