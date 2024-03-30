Take a break and breathe for mental wellness

SINGAPORE – There is a rhythm in nature that is seen through the changing of the seasons. Similarly, there is a rhythm in humans that helps maintain the balance of mind, body and spirit.

This inspiration for a stress-free mind was conceived by spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in 1982. After a 10-day observance of silence on the banks of the Bhadra River in Shimoga city, in the Indian state of Karnataka, he says he received the breathing technique “like a poem, an inspiration”.

In India, “Gurudev” is the nomenclature reserved for a spiritual leader of global standing.

The 67-year-old peace ambassador was in town recently for a full-day masterclass, which was part of Art of Living Foundation’s (AOLF) The Journey Within: Wisdom Series here on March 24.

AOLF is a non-profit organisation founded in Bengaluru, India, in 1981 by Gurudev, which has teaching centres in more than 180 countries. The one-day sold-out session was held at The Theatre, a 1,541-seat performance venue at the Mediacorp campus in Stars Avenue. Ticket prices ranged from $150 to $1,000.

Speaking to The Straits Times a day ahead at the Shangri-La Singapore hotel, he welcomed a steady stream of guests in a capacious Valley Wing room, clothed in a pristine white robe.

Gurudev says he is on an urgent mission to raise awareness of mental health as the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated a gathering storm over the last 10 to 12 years.

“I have seen a spike in mental health disorders during and after Covid,” he notes. “When we started in the 1980s, the word ‘wellness’ was a luxury because everyone was more concerned about working hard to build a future for themselves and their families.”

He says that, today, mental wellness is not a want, but a need. “Just take 10 to 15 minutes a day for self-care,” he suggests. “Take a break from the outside world, go for a walk in the park or put on your earbuds and listen to soothing music. Dental hygiene is important. And so, too, is mental hygiene, which helps boost your positive energy.”

At his five-hour workshop here, he taught a breath-based meditation technique based on the “Sudarshan Kriya”, which seeks to harmonise the body, mind and spirit. “Its regular practice clears all the cobwebs in the mind and gives one clarity,” he says.