The new Moynihan Train Hall is an annex of Pennsylvania Station, the main intercity railway station in New York City, which opens into the city's former main post office building, the James A. Farley Building in Midtown Manhattan in the United States.

Surbana Jurong Group's member company Atelier Ten was chosen to advise on how the heritage landmark, which was opened in 1914, could attain a high level of energy efficiency through "energy modelling" of the whole structure.