Structures of the future

Ms Lim Shing Hui, founder of boutique architecture firm L Architects, hit upon a simple idea when working on an interior design project for her client, Casa Holdings, a company involved in the manufacturing and distribution of appliances and fixtures for the home and kitchen.

Calling it A Brick & Mortar Shop, she cut cement bricks to showcase their unusual fluted surface and raw textures for the interiors of Casa's showroom at 15 Kian Teck Crescent in Jurong West.