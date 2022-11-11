Stores roll out mega-deals for Singles’ Day weekend

SINGAPORE – There is no better time to shop this year than from Singles’ Day on Nov 11 to Black Friday on Nov 25.

This is the rallying call from Mr Erwin Oei, Metro department stores’ head of marketing, merchandising control and e-commerce, responding to questions on the mood of shoppers during the current year-end sale season.

“As retailers, we are fully aware of macroeconomic uncertainties surrounding the global outlook,” says Mr Oei, referring to global inflation, rising electricity prices and uncertainty as a result of the prolonged war in Ukraine.

“On the domestic front, we are faced with high inflation and an upcoming increase next year in the goods and services tax (GST). For shoppers, there is no better time than during Singles’ Day and Black Friday this year to bag bargains.”

Singapore’s GST will go up from Jan 1, after Parliament passed the Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill on Monday. It will increase from 7 to 8 per cent from Jan 1 in 2023, and from 8 to 9 per cent from Jan 1, 2024.

Singapore’s year-end sales have enjoyed growth at a steady clip for the last two years. A number of retailers had previously told Last year, a number of retailers that The Straits Times spoke to said that sales had jumped by 50 per cent in 2020 from before the pandemic, and that they hoped to match, if not surpass those numbers for 2021.

A spokesman for electronics and electrical retail chain Gain City says that despite the pessimism hovering over the retail sector, footfall at its 12 stores has been consistent over the last three years.

It is Singapore’s largest air-conditioning retailer and provides installation of air-conditioners and also recycles older, worn-out units.

“Footfall at all our stores and showrooms has not been adversely affected,” says the spokesman. “We have found that when these big-ticket items for the home such as air-con units or home appliances like refrigerators break down, our customers prefer to upgrade to a newer model that offers better tech features than go for repairs.”

Here are some deals for the Singles’ Day weekend from Singapore’s retailers for shoppers looking to bag big bargains.

Metro