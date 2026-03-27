Root Awakening
Stinking Passionflower is a local weed
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What is this plant? I was told it is edible.
Esther Leong
The vine in the picture is the Stinking Passionflower (Passiflora foetida), which occurs mostly as a weed in local landscapes. It is a host plant for butterflies and its leaves are often eaten by caterpillars. Its fruit turns yellow-orange when ripe and is safe to eat.
Four O’Clock Flower is toxic
What is this plant? Is it edible?
Lilian Quek
The plant is the Four O’Clock Flower or Marvel of Peru (Mirabilis jalapa). Its scented flowers bloom in the late afternoon or at dusk. It is toxic and should not be consumed.
Pineapple plant dies after fruiting, but will produce new suckers
Is it true that a pineapple plant has to be discarded after the fruit is harvested?
Lee Chee Chee
The plant will gradually die once the fruit is harvested. However, it will produce suckers around its base that can be removed and repotted to mature into new pineapple plants.
Hydrangea is difficult to grow in Singapore
I received this potted hydrangea for Chinese New Year. I keep it in a pot with drainage holes, water it daily and prune damaged parts. Will my hydrangea bloom again or do these plants bloom only once?
Tammy Koo
It may not be possible to save your plant, as it has declined due to a lack of light and likely has wet feet from the daily watering. The decorative moss on the growing medium’s surface may have reduced the rate of evaporation. Roots can stay wet for long periods due to a combination of water-retentive growing mixes and indoor conditions.
Hydrangea is challenging to grow in Singapore. You may want to find a Malaysian cultivar that is usually sold in Singapore during the festive season, as it will fare better in the local climate. Those imported from cooler countries may not survive the tropics.
These plants need at least four hours a day of filtered sunlight and may struggle under more intense outdoor light. Prune it to maintain a compact growth habit and fertilise it regularly to promote flowering.
Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist and parks manager. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.
Have a gardening query? E-mail it with clear, high-resolution pictures of at least 1MB, if any, and your full name to stlife@sph.com.sg. We reserve the right to edit and reject questions.