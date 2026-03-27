Stinking Passionflower is a local weed

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

What is this plant? I was told it is edible.

Esther Leong

The vine in the picture is the Stinking Passionflower (Passiflora foetida), which occurs mostly as a weed in local landscapes. It is a host plant for butterflies and its leaves are often eaten by caterpillars. Its fruit turns yellow-orange when ripe and is safe to eat.

Four O’Clock Flower is toxic

The flowers bloom in the late afternoon or at dusk. PHOTO: LILIAN QUEK

What is this plant? Is it edible?

Lilian Quek

The plant is the Four O’Clock Flower or Marvel of Peru (Mirabilis jalapa). Its scented flowers bloom in the late afternoon or at dusk. It is toxic and should not be consumed.

Pineapple plant dies after fruiting, but will produce new suckers

The suckers will mature into new plants with proper care. PHOTO: LEE CHEE CHEE

Is it true that a pineapple plant has to be discarded after the fruit is harvested?

Lee Chee Chee

The plant will gradually die once the fruit is harvested. However, it will produce suckers around its base that can be removed and repotted to mature into new pineapple plants.

Hydrangea is difficult to grow in Singapore

Cultivars imported from cooler climates may not survive Singapore’s tropical heat. PHOTO: TAMMY KOO

I received this potted hydrangea for Chinese New Year. I keep it in a pot with drainage holes, water it daily and prune damaged parts. Will my hydrangea bloom again or do these plants bloom only once?

Tammy Koo

It may not be possible to save your plant, as it has declined due to a lack of light and likely has wet feet from the daily watering. The decorative moss on the growing medium’s surface may have reduced the rate of evaporation. Roots can stay wet for long periods due to a combination of water-retentive growing mixes and indoor conditions.

Hydrangea is challenging to grow in Singapore. You may want to find a Malaysian cultivar that is usually sold in Singapore during the festive season, as it will fare better in the local climate. Those imported from cooler countries may not survive the tropics.

These plants need at least four hours a day of filtered sunlight and may struggle under more intense outdoor light. Prune it to maintain a compact growth habit and fertilise it regularly to promote flowering.