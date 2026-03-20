Starbucks drops Harry Potter-inspired drinks and merchandise

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The Starbucks X Harry Potter collection will feature more than 20 items.

Starbucks X Harry Potter collaboration

International beverage chain Starbucks is launching a limited-edition collection inspired by the children’s fantasy series Harry Potter.

The drop comprises more than 20 drinkware and lifestyle accessories. A likely hot-ticket item is the dark green 148ml snow globe mug ($69.90), which has a mini snow globe on the lid and a base that resembles a cauldron. Also look out for the dark green 355ml mug with lid ($39.90), which resembles a potion flask.

There will also be limited-edition drinks: the Iced Honeydukes Bursting Bonbons Latte (from $7.90), also available as an ice-blended Frappuccino (from $8.50), and the Honeydukes Bursting Bonbons Frozen Tea (from $8.50).

Info: The collection will be available from March 24 in stores, as well as on LazMall at 10am that day, while stocks last. Purchase is limited to two of the same item for each customer. Drinks will also be available on food delivery platforms.

Singapore’s first Omnigym outdoor gym at Sea Shell Park

The new outdoor gym at Sea Shell Park is free to use. PHOTO: OMNIGYM

Omnigym, an outdoor gym company from Finland, has installed a free outdoor gym at Sea Shell Park in Pasir Ris. This is the brand’s first Singapore installation and features the following equipment: Lat Pulldown, Squat, Bench Press, Biceps Curl and Core Rack. Other than the core rack, which includes dip bars and a back extension set-up, all of the equipment have adjustable weight resistance.

According to the company, the made-in-Finland equipment is designed for year-round use and durability in all weather conditions , including Singapore’s wet, hot and humid climate .

Info: Access the gym for free at Sea Shell Park, near Block 459 Pasir Ris Drive 4. Find out more about the equipment at omnigym.com

Samsung SmartThings app

The SmartThings app supports both Samsung and non-Samsung devices. PHOTOS: SAMSUNG

For those who own a few different smart devices, Samsung’s SmartThings app is one way to control many – if not all – of these devices under one digital roof.

In addition to Samsung’s smart devices, many non-Samsung devices are supported. These include smart lighting solutions by Hue and Wiz, selected Aqara digital locks, Ikea smart air purifiers and Sonos speakers. Users can check for compatibility by clicking on the plus sign under the “Devices” tab.

Users can also create a 3D “Map View” of their homes by uploading a floor plan to the app. Individual devices can then be added to specific rooms and areas, and managed accordingly.

Info: SmartThings is free to download from the Apple Store and Google Play Store. Go to str.sg/CvDv for more details

Yeo’s Pandan Chiffon Soy Milk

The packaging of Yeo’s new pandan drink is patterned with cake illustrations. PHOTO: YEO’S

Heritage drinks brand Yeo’s has launched a plant-based Cafe series of drinks, starting with Pandan Chiffon Soy Milk as a seasonal flavour for Ramadan. It is inspired by the beloved pandan chiffon cake.

Its striking packaging features illustrations of bright green pandan chiffon slices, in 250ml ($2.10 for a three-pack) and 1-litre ($1.95) sizes.

Info: Available at major supermarkets and retailers, while stocks last