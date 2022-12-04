Snap up bargains at the SPH Shopaganza Weekend with Harvey Norman from Dec 10 to 12

SINGAPORE - Australian retail chain Harvey Norman, together with Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), is holding a Shopaganza Weekend from Dec 10 to 12 at its flagship store at Millenia Walk.

“We have prepared a comprehensive spread of offers covering electrical, computers, furniture and bedding products just before the GST hike next month,” says Harvey Norman’s general manager of marketing communications Eloise Sim, referring to the goods and services tax, which goes up from the current 7 per cent to 8 per cent on Jan 1, 2023.

“To add to the savings, we are absorbing GST for hundreds of items. We hope to add to the joy and happiness of our customers during this festive shopping season.”

The event will be spread over three floors at Millenia Walk, which has about 100,000 sq ft of retail space, and will display a big range of electronics, furniture and bedding products.

The first level features home and kitchen appliances, audio-visual gizmos as well as cameras, computers, gaming, personal care and health products.

The second level recreates the interiors of different homes showcasing sofas, dining sets, outdoor and office furniture, as well as decor accessories.

Level 3 is devoted to bedtime with a collection of the most sought-after bedding names in the industry.

Here is a sampling of the storewide promotions during the Shopaganza Weekend.

Dec 10: Hourly deals from 1 to 7pm on a range of household products such as velvet cushions, Glasshouse Christmas Edition candles, La-Z-Boy Tripoli full leather recliners, Arno outdoor lounge chairs, Oliver B Delta Marble Table and Mona full fabric sofas.

Dec 11: Hourly deals from 1 to 7pm on Palm Beach candles and accessories, IMG Sorrento High Back Sofas and Toulouse marble tables.

Get 12 per cent off participating brands and models for small appliances and personal care. Big discounts on Kenwood Chef Premier Stand Mixer at $299, or a Philips Spectre Compact Airfryer at $78.

Upgrade the home experience into a cinematic one with the LG 50-inch UHD 4K Smart TV at a sale price of $599 or bring home a Philips 55” 4K Android TV for $799.

Save up to 30 per cent on mattresses and get an additional $500 cash rebate with a minimum spend of $5,000 plus a bonus free queen-sized bed frame.

Shop for a minimum of $1,200 in the laptops and desktops department and get up to $300 worth of Harvey Norman vouchers.

Info: Shoppers can register for the event at harveynorman.com.sg from Dec 5 to Dec 9. Sign up by paying $20 to participate in the “SPH Shopaganza Weekend with Harvey Norman” event. Each sign-up gets a $30 Harvey Norman voucher plus exclusive access to the mega-deals.