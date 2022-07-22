Sleep better with a cooling-gel memory foam mattress delivered in a convenient box

“I am a young, new homeowner but good mattresses are beyond my budget.”

Origin uses a direct factory-to-consumer model which means you don’t have to pay for retail overheads yet you can own a high-quality designer mattress at a lower price. Case in point: an Origin mattress can cost up to 76 per cent less than another brand’s!

“I can’t tell if the mattress is too soft or too firm when I shop online.”

Origin mattresses are designed with just the right level of firmness for optimal comfort, but you can also head to the new showroom to try them for yourself. Literally sleep on your decision, then just add to cart when you are ready.

“But I need my mattress in a hurry!”

No worries, Origin offers same-day delivery with its own delivery fleet and, if that’s still too slow for you in this TikTok age, there’s even an express two-hour delivery option.

“Er, what if I don’t like my mattress after I have paid for it?”

Origin mattresses are backed by a unique 120-day trial with a 100 per cent money-back guarantee. There is a free return policy and also a 15-year warranty.

“I want a comfortable sleep all night long because I’m out and about so much in the day.”

We all deserve a break, don’t we? The unique targeted 7-Zone support cushions different parts of your body, from the head, shoulders and lumbar region, to the hips, thighs, legs and feet.

“I always feel so warm in bed, especially when there’s a heatwave in Singapore.”

Origin mattresses use a superior combination of Polar Silk Tencel and temperature-regulating natural wool layer. Your mattress is a good 5 deg C cooler than most mattresses out there in the market so bring it on, tropical weather!

“Help, I’m a germaphobe.”

Origin mattresses are anti-parasitic and anti-microbial so, goodbye, bed bugs, dust mites, bacteria and fungi. And good morning, to a comfortable, itch-free sleep.

“I want my mattress to be sustainable and eco-friendly. Is that asking for too much?”

Not at all. Origin mattresses are made with materials certified by CertiPUR-US, so they are free of harmful chemicals, ozone depleters and volatile organic compounds. Yes, a mattress with a conscience – because it is 2022.

Prices for Origin mattresses start at $999 for a single.