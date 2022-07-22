Sleep better with a cooling-gel memory foam mattress delivered in a convenient box

Your doorbell rings and you answer, expecting to see a hulking mattress that dwarfs the deliverymen. Instead, you’re greeted by a conveniently sized box that, when opened, reveals a mattress that will expand neatly into shape within two hours. Talk about instant, easy gratification.
Designed in Germany, Origin is the most well-known brand in the “bed-in-a-box” market because it comes with a host of innovative features that will help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.
In fact, the Origin Hybrid Pro Mattress has won many awards – and also has a pending patent – for its six-layer hybrid design which is a combination of cooling-gel memory foam, natural latex and pocket springs.
Why it deserves bragging rights: the cooling-gel memory foam contours to your body shape gently and keeps you feeling, well, cool, so you enjoy a longer, deeper sleep.
If you have back and joint pain, the natural latex is good news as it offers you cushioning and support. And as the finishing touch for a good night’s rest, Origin’s pocket springs give a pressure-less, gravity-defying sensation so you feel like you are sleeping on air.
Just ask the experts. Origin is endorsed by Australian athletics Olympians Genevieve Gregson and Ryan Gregson, and also used by Singapore chiropractors Dr Mark Enriquez D.C and Dr Terrence B.K. Yap.
Dr Enriquez, a 41-year-old father of two and a competitive powerlifter with national records in his division, says: “As a chiropractor and powerlifter, I’m constantly moving people and moving weights. It is essential that the mattress I lie on gives me the best support for my spine and a rejuvenated night’s sleep. Based on research, medium-firm mattresses are the best for that.
Origin mattresses use a hybrid technology combining pocket springs with latex and memory foam to conform to whatever shape is lying on the mattress. So even if I lie on my side, my body has full support.”
It’s also been awarded a safety certification by CertiPUR-US after being analysed by independent, accredited testing laboratories. What this means: Your Origin mattress does not contain materials that may release minute amounts of gaseous chemicals which will be detrimental to your health in the long run.
Buying a new mattress but need some help? Here are some answers to common concerns you might have:
“I am a young, new homeowner but good mattresses are beyond my budget.”
Origin uses a direct factory-to-consumer model which means you don’t have to pay for retail overheads yet you can own a high-quality designer mattress at a lower price. Case in point: an Origin mattress can cost up to 76 per cent less than another brand’s!
“I can’t tell if the mattress is too soft or too firm when I shop online.”
Origin mattresses are designed with just the right level of firmness for optimal comfort, but you can also head to the new showroom to try them for yourself. Literally sleep on your decision, then just add to cart when you are ready.
“But I need my mattress in a hurry!”
No worries, Origin offers same-day delivery with its own delivery fleet and, if that’s still too slow for you in this TikTok age, there’s even an express two-hour delivery option.
“Er, what if I don’t like my mattress after I have paid for it?”
Origin mattresses are backed by a unique 120-day trial with a 100 per cent money-back guarantee. There is a free return policy and also a 15-year warranty.
“I want a comfortable sleep all night long because I’m out and about so much in the day.”
We all deserve a break, don’t we? The unique targeted 7-Zone support cushions different parts of your body, from the head, shoulders and lumbar region, to the hips, thighs, legs and feet.
“I always feel so warm in bed, especially when there’s a heatwave in Singapore.”
Origin mattresses use a superior combination of Polar Silk Tencel and temperature-regulating natural wool layer. Your mattress is a good 5 deg C cooler than most mattresses out there in the market so bring it on, tropical weather!
“Help, I’m a germaphobe.”
Origin mattresses are anti-parasitic and anti-microbial so, goodbye, bed bugs, dust mites, bacteria and fungi. And good morning, to a comfortable, itch-free sleep.
“I want my mattress to be sustainable and eco-friendly. Is that asking for too much?”
Not at all. Origin mattresses are made with materials certified by CertiPUR-US, so they are free of harmful chemicals, ozone depleters and volatile organic compounds. Yes, a mattress with a conscience – because it is 2022.
Prices for Origin mattresses start at $999 for a single. Find out more here.