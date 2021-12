Onlewo has grown its print design works into a repertoire of fun home, gifting and lifestyle products that celebrate Singapore heritage, culture, architecture, food and iconic places.

Co-founder Mike Tay, a self-taught artist and designer, was so inspired by old window grilles with geometric or filigree patterns that he designed a wallpaper range called Vintage Grille Windows, which is one of the bestsellers in Onlewo's 950 sq ft showroom in Marine Parade Road.