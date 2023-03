SINGAPORE – At first glance, full-time artist Cheok Keng Lye’s creation looks like a piece of driftwood with a dragonfly perched delicately on one of the branches.

But on closer inspection, the “driftwood” turns out to be made of 20-year-old discoloured paper stock, which the artist had salvaged from a warehouse, and the dragonfly is crafted from copper wire with wings fashioned out of a plastic bag.