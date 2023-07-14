Singapore consumers gravitating towards bigger and better TV sets

SINGAPORE – Businessman Eric Hook received a supersized present from his wife for his birthday recently – an 85-inch Sony television.

“My wife knows I love to watch Marvel and Star Wars productions on the big screen,” says Mr Hook, who is in his 50s. “It fits perfectly on our wall and lets us have a cinematic experience together.”

Like Mr Hook, more people in Singapore are gravitating towards these larger televisions, even as 65-inch models remain the most popular size, says Ms Candy Cao, marketing director for electronics giant Gain City.

“Advancements in technology have made larger television sizes more affordable and more popular around the world. Many people are choosing screens that are larger than 65 inches to enhance their viewing experience, especially for movies, sports and gaming,” she adds.

In 2022, a report by market research firm TrendForce estimated that larger televisions, defined as those more than 60 inches in size, would take up some 20 per cent of the global television market share.

At present, Gain City’s largest television offerings are 97-inch and 98-inch models from South Korean consumer electronics companies LG and Samsung, respectively.

LG’s 97-inch television ($34,999) is part of its Oled evo Gallery range and was launched earlier in 2023, says Mr Chang Ha Lee, home entertainment product director at LG Electronics Singapore.

“Over the past few years, television manufacturers have been producing bigger and more immersive screens to cater to consumers’ demands for a more cinematic viewing experience, and the LG 97-inch Oled evo Gallery Edition aims to provide this experience,” he adds.

Oled TVs use millions of light-emitting pixels to produce perfect blacks and bright whites, resulting in impeccable picture quality.

Samsung, in addition to its 98-inch model ($19,949) – which is part of its Neo QLED range of smart televisions that use thousands of tiny LED particles in their backlight panels – recently added a new 77-inch model to its Oled line-up of televisions.

The brand also offers a 110-inch Micro LED TV, which is available at department store Harvey Norman for $252,336.

While these sizes and prices might seem a little too oversized, a consumer survey conducted by Samsung earlier in 2023 suggests that people underestimate just how big they can go when it comes to purchasing a television set for their home.