Should I get a digital lock and ditch my house keys?

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Models of digitally locked HDB BTO gates and doors at AN Digital Lock's showroom.

SINGAPORE – While renovating her flat in 2022, Ms Rachel Ang finally traded her traditional door lock for a sleek digital lock from local brand Igloohome.

“It seemed a lot more convenient – digging around for your keys is such a hassle, especially when you’re carrying stuff, like after a grocery run,” says the 38-year-old global mobility specialist, who lives in a three-room HDB flat in Hougang with her partner .

She decided on a model that offered flexibility: She could use a fingerprint, a PIN code or an RFID tag.

“I don’t think I can go back to analogue locks. Keys get lost or forgotten, whereas digital locks provide a few alternatives to a physical key,” she says.

Digital locks have gained traction among Singapore owners, especially in the last five years. Some condominium developers even install digital locks, rather than mechanical ones, for the units. These include Midwood in Hillview Rise, which was completed in 2024.

In fact, electronic locks have been around since the 1970s, says Mr Andrew Wee, founder of Nexus Locksmiths.

“Digital locks were first seen in major hotels and have made their way to homes and offices in the last 10 to 20 years,” he says.

Mr Wee provides a range of locksmithing services, including emergency entry for digital and analogue home locks, electronic safes and vehicles. His company also installs, services and repairs digital locks.

Digital locks are convenient but need regular maintenance. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

Are digital locks actually safe?

A lock’s purpose is to keep a home secure. However, veteran locksmiths in Singapore differ on just how well digital systems perform on that basic requirement, compared with traditional locks.

Ms DeanJean Phng, manager of Vincent Locksmith, says: “From a security perspective, we don’t recommend digital or smart door locks.”

Smart locks – specifically digital locks connected to the internet, with proprietary smartphone apps that can unlock a door – could possess backdoors that make them open to personal data leakage, she cautions.

However, this is the same risk that users take with any smart device – including smartphones, which already carry a great deal of personal data.

In August 2025, Shin Min Daily News reported that more than 50 people lost access to their smart locks after a dispute between the manufacturer and local distributor. The brand of lock was not reported. According to the report, a new distributor took over and was working with affected customers to restore access.

Beyond such unexpected scenarios, the likelihood of someone hacking into a digital lock is very low, other experts say.

Mr Wee says: “I’m not aware of digital locks being hacked into. It’s probably more common that smartphones have been compromised because of e-mail viruses or malware being introduced to a phone.”

He adds: “Theoretically, d igital locks can be hacked into , but it would require a higher level of skill and expertise to perform such an attack.

“If a digital lock is compromised, it might be because the person used a common password like ‘1234’ or his or her date of birth as the PIN code.”

Mr Ricky Ang, founder of local digital lock distributor AN Digital Lock, concurs. “We have never had a case of a digital lock being hacked into. But users also need to be sensible. If your digital lock comes with an RFID card, don’t pass it around or it can be duplicated.”

What an intruder could do, he says, is purchase a voltage disruptor to short-circuit a digital lock, and force his or her way into a home.

“But this is more likely to affect low-grade locks,” he adds.

Besides, voltage disruptors are not easy or cheap to procure.

Smart digital locks can also be remotely unlocked via an app on smartphones. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

Who should switch to digital locks?

“The typical digital lock customer tends to be more comfortable with technology, and is probably a smartphone and smart device user,” says Mr Wee.

Such customers are also likely to be people looking for convenience. Mr Ang says larger households find smart locks useful, as these enable central management of PIN codes and other access methods through a smartphone app.

These smart locks usually also allow users to monitor exactly when their door was opened and using which access method.

Advanced models with built-in cameras can record a video clip or capture snapshots of visitors. Some, like the K20 Pro Max from Chinese brand Kaadas, even provide intercom access, allowing owners to see and speak with visitors.

Still, people who want a completely hands-off approach to their locks should think twice before switching.

“Just like any digital device, digital locks require maintenance. For instance, batteries must be changed or charged regularly, depending on what kind they are. We have found that batteries are the biggest ‘killer’ among our customers,” says Mr Ang.

Locks will come with indicators or warnings of low battery levels, but it is up to the user to act on these.

Alkaline batteries do not need to be changed as frequently as lithium batteries need to be charged. But models with advanced features that drain battery life, such as facial recognition or door viewers, come with lithium batteries.

As for models using alkaline batteries, it is important to use the right kind, says Mr Ang.

“Sometimes, we find customers using heavy-duty batteries or rechargeable alkaline batteries, which are not recommended because of the different energy output levels,” he says.

“From our testing , we have found that Energizer Power, Panasonic Evolta and Duracell batteries are best for digital door locks because they are the most stable and have the lowest likelihood of battery leakage.”

AN Digital Lock at Tradehub21 in Boon Lay Way is one of the largest digital lock showrooms in Singapore. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

How long do digital locks last?

Most digital locks have an expected lifespan of eight to nine years.

Ms Phng says: “Singapore’s hot, humid weather can further reduce their lifespan. It’s a huge difference compared with good-quality mechanical locks, which can last 30 to 40 years.”

Mr Wee adds: “We have dealt with some digital locks which have been in use for 10 to 15 years. It’s somewhat akin to driving a 20- or 30-year-old car. The risk of failure is quite high, especially since it’s quite a bit beyond its useful lifespan.”

When a digital lock reaches the end of its life, it can leave a hole in one’s door – literally.

“Smart and digital locks often have proprietary sizes, and are not standardised with their sizing compared with the majority of mechanical locksets,” says Ms Phng.

“From what we have observed, this is normally overlooked by the customer when he or she is considering digital and smart lock options.”

This means that when replacing a digital lock, a home owner will need to find one either of the same size or larger. He or she might have to replace the door entirely, adding to overall costs.

Digital lock prices can range from upwards of $300 for simpler models such as the EZVIZ DL03 Pro, to more than $1,700 for a higher-end model from a premium brand such as the Yale Luna Elite+.

Warpage of a door or its frame is another issue to be aware of, says Mr Wee. “These may cause the digital lock’s deadbolts to jam in the door frame or mechanical or software failures, especially for older locks which are way past their warranty periods.”

Unexpected motherboard or wiring issues can also arise and cause problems, as they might with any electronic device.

Digital locks use either alkaline batteries or rechargeable lithium batteries. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

I have decided to make the switch. What do I need to consider when choosing a digital lock?

The first thing to determine is whether a door lock is sufficient, if a gate lock is also required or if only a gate lock is necessary.

The gate lock is a greater consideration for people living in HDB flats than for condominium dwellers.

Most digital lock distributors sell gate and door lock bundles, where the two different locks are integrated. In this scenario, opening the gate lock also automatically unlocks the front door.

“The most popular product we sell is the GEA-1000 Digital Door Lock + G1 Gate Lock bundle from Solity , which is a South Korean brand,” says Mr Ang. It costs from $1,199 from AN Digital Lock.

In this bundle, the door lock’s functions are minimal, limited to just a PIN code and mechanical key backup. Additional features, such as facial recognition and fingerprint recognition, are instead front-loaded to the gate lock.

Next, home owners will need to decide on the kinds of access methods they want in their digital locks.

PIN codes and RFID/NFC tags are the most common unlocking methods. RFID ( radio-frequency identification ) and NFC (n ear field communication ) tags contain small chips that can unlock the door.

There is also fingerprint, finger vein and facial recognition, as well as smartphone unlocking via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

There are pros and cons to every method, says Mr Wee. “Although most locks can offer different unlocking methods, the cost and quality of the lock can play a major role in the accuracy of a fingerprint or facial recognition sensor.”

Sensors are not created equally, he adds. Entry-level locks will perform differently from premium ones.

Also, some people may have difficulty registering their fingerprints – such as those with dry skin or light fingerprints. And the efficacy of facial recognition sensors may depend on whether there is enough ambient lighting around the lock.

Meanwhile, Mr Wee adds: “PIN codes have a time limit to enter them . Some older users, or those with limited mobility because of conditions such as arthritis , might have difficulty entering the code.”

While access cards and tokens are convenient, they are similar to mechanical keys in one important aspect.

“If the card is dropped or lost, you’ve lost the key to your lock,” says Mr Wee.

Finally, phone apps can be subject to the strength of Wi-Fi signals or software errors.

Modes of access on digital locks can include fingerprint and/or facial recognition, along with PIN codes and mechanical keys. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

What else do I need to keep in mind when choosing a digital lock?

“Price is important, but not the most important factor,” says Mr Wee. “The cheapest locks may be clearance models or those that are being phased out. This may mean that warranty support and spare parts may be limited.”

It is also important to understand the level of support during the warranty period, he adds.

“The bigger or more reputable brands may offer 24/7 support. Smaller, less established brands may have hotlines that are manned during office hours on weekdays.”

In fact, late evenings, weekends and public holidays are peak periods for digital lock services for his company, Nexus Locksmiths.

Mr Ang also advises home owners to check that their digital locks are certified fire-rated.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) , t hose wishing to install a digital lock on a fire door must ensure that the lock is certified for fire resistance.

“In accordance with SCDF guidelines, a fire-rated lock should equal or surpass the integrity of the fire door, in event of a fire,” says Mr Ang.

“A reliable lock supplier will be able to advise if a given lock is certified fire-rated or not.”