Shop and bop at New Year parties in the heartland

SINGAPORE – The annual Heartlands Festival is bigger, better and more inclusive in 2023.

Special events from fireworks to fashion shows are being rolled out in Housing Board (HDB) estates. Animal lovers can even “pawty” with their pets till the wee hours.

The festival will ring in 2024 with the theme Celebrating The Community. Now in its third edition, it seeks to connect multi-generational businesses with younger audiences.

For instance, the festival’s lucky draw encourages contactless payments, which are routinely used by younger shoppers. Through Heartlands Go Digital efforts in the past few years, nine in 10 shops now accept e-payments.

There will be cash and a top prize worth $9,988 up for grabs in Heartlands Festival Lucky Draw. Residents can take part in the draw when they spend at least $10 in a single purchase.

The event, which is also a show of support for heartland merchants, comprises weekly giveaways culminating in a grand draw. The weekly draws are on Fridays till Jan 27, 2024 – prizes are worth up to $400. The Grand Draw on Jan 31 will unveil the winner of the top prize, comprising cash and a uDiva 3 Smart Sofa worth $9,988.

The merchants’ and hawkers’ associations have also lined up a range of activities from Feb 1 – including street food, bazaars and light-ups – to welcome Chinese New Year on Feb 10.

In November 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the first edition of Heartlands Festival was held to woo customers back to neighbourhood centres. It also encouraged spending and spurred local businesses to offer electronic payments.

The festival is organised by the Heartland Enterprise Centre Singapore (HECS). It is supported by a set of institutions: the Federation of Merchants’ Associations Singapore (FMAS), Enterprise Singapore, HDB and People’s Association (PA).

Local businesses within HDB estates have to compete against heartland shopping malls as well as cheaper buys online. In this scenario, the festival is one way to get more shoppers to appreciate the roots and culture of HDB estates, says Mr Yeo Hiang Meng, chairman and managing director of HECS and president of FMAS.

“Heartlands Festival is an annual celebration deeply rooted in our commitment to local communities, showcasing and enhancing the vibrancy of our heartland,” he says.

“This year’s theme builds upon past successes, emphasising dedication to uniting generations, amplifying merchant voices and reinforcing community bonds.”

He adds that this is done by supporting businesses through hyper-local activities with the support of merchants’ and hawkers’ associations across Singapore.

Through a range of retail and food events, this year’s festival celebrates adaptability and community spirit, while cultivating inclusive spaces where young and old can meet and foster a sense of belonging in Singapore’s heartland.

As at December 2022, 93 per cent of heartland enterprises have adopted electronic payments, while 66 per cent have opted for other solutions such as e-commerce platforms.

One high point of the festival is Heartlands Quest, which invites residents to rediscover their neighbourhoods through a line-up of activities.

Mr Andy Hoon Kee Kiong, director of HECS and vice-president of FMAS, says the quest is designed to empower people to explore new ground in their backyard during their free time.

The quest is structured as a self-guided trail that leads to a variety of heartland businesses, each with its unique story and charm.

“Heartlands Quest is not just an event but a personal adventure, fostering a deeper connection with the heartland,” says Mr Hoon. “Residents are encouraged to check out the calendar of events, participate and connect with local businesses that make our heartland truly special.”

Info: Heartlands Festival 2023 runs until Jan 31. Go to heartlandsfestival.com