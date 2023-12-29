Shop and bop at New Year parties in the heartland

SINGAPORE – The annual Heartlands Festival is bigger, better and more inclusive in 2023.
Special events from fireworks to fashion shows are being rolled out in Housing Board (HDB) estates. Animal lovers can even “pawty” with their pets till the wee hours.
The festival will ring in 2024 with the theme Celebrating The Community. Now in its third edition, it seeks to connect multi-generational businesses with younger audiences.
For instance, the festival’s lucky draw encourages contactless payments, which are routinely used by younger shoppers. Through Heartlands Go Digital efforts in the past few years, nine in 10 shops now accept e-payments.
There will be cash and a top prize worth $9,988 up for grabs in Heartlands Festival Lucky Draw. Residents can take part in the draw when they spend at least $10 in a single purchase.
The event, which is also a show of support for heartland merchants, comprises weekly giveaways culminating in a grand draw. The weekly draws are on Fridays till Jan 27, 2024 – prizes are worth up to $400. The Grand Draw on Jan 31 will unveil the winner of the top prize, comprising cash and a uDiva 3 Smart Sofa worth $9,988.
The merchants’ and hawkers’ associations have also lined up a range of activities from Feb 1 – including street food, bazaars and light-ups – to welcome Chinese New Year on Feb 10.
In November 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the first edition of Heartlands Festival was held to woo customers back to neighbourhood centres. It also encouraged spending and spurred local businesses to offer electronic payments.
The festival is organised by the Heartland Enterprise Centre Singapore (HECS). It is supported by a set of institutions: the Federation of Merchants’ Associations Singapore (FMAS), Enterprise Singapore, HDB and People’s Association (PA).
Local businesses within HDB estates have to compete against heartland shopping malls as well as cheaper buys online. In this scenario, the festival is one way to get more shoppers to appreciate the roots and culture of HDB estates, says Mr Yeo Hiang Meng, chairman and managing director of HECS and president of FMAS.
“Heartlands Festival is an annual celebration deeply rooted in our commitment to local communities, showcasing and enhancing the vibrancy of our heartland,” he says.
“This year’s theme builds upon past successes, emphasising dedication to uniting generations, amplifying merchant voices and reinforcing community bonds.”
He adds that this is done by supporting businesses through hyper-local activities with the support of merchants’ and hawkers’ associations across Singapore.
Through a range of retail and food events, this year’s festival celebrates adaptability and community spirit, while cultivating inclusive spaces where young and old can meet and foster a sense of belonging in Singapore’s heartland.
As at December 2022, 93 per cent of heartland enterprises have adopted electronic payments, while 66 per cent have opted for other solutions such as e-commerce platforms.
One high point of the festival is Heartlands Quest, which invites residents to rediscover their neighbourhoods through a line-up of activities.
Mr Andy Hoon Kee Kiong, director of HECS and vice-president of FMAS, says the quest is designed to empower people to explore new ground in their backyard during their free time.
The quest is structured as a self-guided trail that leads to a variety of heartland businesses, each with its unique story and charm.
“Heartlands Quest is not just an event but a personal adventure, fostering a deeper connection with the heartland,” says Mr Hoon. “Residents are encouraged to check out the calendar of events, participate and connect with local businesses that make our heartland truly special.”
Info: Heartlands Festival 2023 runs until Jan 31. Go to heartlandsfestival.com
Highlights of Heartlands Festival 2023
1) Heartlands Quest
Heartlands Quest is a treasure hunt crafted for heartlanders to explore their own neighbourhoods and those beyond.
The quest ends on Jan 31, and is a celebration of the unique charms of Housing Board neighbourhood centres and an homage to local businesses.
Participants can get cues from the festival’s mascot, Hearty, to explore Singapore and discover unsung heroes who have breathed life into the heartland, such as artisanal butcher’s shop Carv Butchery at Block 206 Toa Payoh North and design studio and shop Wheniwasfour at Bras Basah Complex in Bain Street.
Step 1: Download the Heartlands Quest Map for a self-guided exploration via bit.ly/48vwRDp
Step 2: Sign up for the digital passport and embark on a journey collecting points and rewards by visiting the map locations at bit.ly/3TBlw0s
Step 3: Explore and scan the QR code at each location to amass points.
2) Heartlands Odyssey
Heartlands Odyssey is a series of timed races to rediscover the heartland and celebrate local communities through games and challenges. The themed races are in five neighbourhoods: Toa Payoh, Upper Boon Keng, Chong Pang, Bukit Gombak and Serangoon North.
It is more than just a competition – participants are invited to reconnect with the heartland and uncover stories and culture through exploration.
Until Jan 20, participants of all ages can team up for a dive into unique neighbourhoods through clues, activities and missions.
At Chong Pang, the race to be held on Jan 6 is themed “The Cultural Expedition”. Participants can learn about local traditions at the HDB enclave, which features vibrant festivals and is a historic site.
Over at Serangoon North on Jan 20, the race is themed “Pet’s Paradise”. Pet lovers can explore pet cafes and pet parks, and spend time with furry friends.
Info: Form a team with a minimum of two participants and sign up three days prior to the race. Go to bit.ly/4awLDvE
3) Islandwide Chinese New Year (CNY) events
To welcome Chinese New Year on Feb 10, more than 50 heartland merchants’ and hawkers’ associations have organised a range of celebrations for residents, such as fashion shows, calligraphy demonstrations and markets selling festive plants.
North
CNY Festivities Celebration, Jan 1 to Feb 8
Organised by the Marsiling Merchants’ and Hawkers’ Association (Lanes 19 to 21), the CNY festivities include a light-up ceremony, followed by a recital of Spring Festival couplets, ice-cream giveaways and live music performances at 19 Marsiling Lane.
CNY Pasar Malam, Jan 18 to Feb 8
A Chinese New Year edition of the neighbourhood night bazaar, this will be held at the open space in Yishun Ring Road between blocks 413 and 414. More than 15 stalls will sell traditional CNY decorations; festive blooms and bamboo plants; and heritage street snacks such as muah chee, kueh tutu, steamed rice cakes, goreng pisang and otah. It is organised by Nee Soon Link Merchants’ Association.
North-east
CNY Trade Fair and Light-Up, Jan 24 to Feb 8
Staged by the Hougang Village Merchants’ Association, Hougang residents will be ushering in CNY with a festive light-up, daytime trade fair and night bazaar showcasing the wares of more than 120 local merchants and 40 hawker stall owners. The activities will be held at Block 681 Hougang Avenue 8.
CNY Daytime Bazaar and Sales, Jan 27 to Feb 10
At this daytime CNY Edition bazaar, more than 20 stalls will sell traditional CNY decorations and street snacks, as well as modern cuisine. There will also be an installation of the Chinese God of Fortune and 12 Chinese Zodiac animals. Organised by Serangoon North Merchants’ Association, the bazaar will feature live music performances at the coffee shop of Block 151A Serangoon North Avenue 1.
East
CNY Festivities Celebration, Jan 19 to Feb 8
A neighbourhood night bazaar planned by Geylang East Centre Merchants’ Association will have stalls selling traditional street snacks and household items. There will be claw machines for added entertainment. Aljunied residents will be treated to a festive light-up, God of Fortune installation, ice-cream, popcorn and cotton candy stations at the open space between blocks 113 and 117 in Aljunied Avenue 2.
Central
CNY Festivities Celebration, Jan 20 to 28
Bras Basah Complex Merchants’ Association has organised a series of events in the run-up to CNY, including a book fair, music performances, Children’s Qipao Fashion Competition and calligraphy demonstrations. Also, look forward to the Bras Basah Complex Art Galleries Exhibition, staged by the National Arts Council in conjunction with Singapore Art Week. The celebrations will be held throughout Bras Basah Complex at 231 Bain Street.
West
CNY Trade Fair, Jan 7 to Feb 8
A daytime CNY Edition bazaar will showcase more than 20 local merchants selling traditional festive decorations such as spring couplets, Chinese red lanterns, red paper cuttings and kumquat trees at Block 373 Bukit Batok Street 31, at the Market Hardcourt area. The event is organised by the Bukit Gombak Traders’ Association.
4) New Year 2024 Countdown venues with fireworks
Fireworks, fashion shows and “pawties” are just some of the celebrations lined up for the New Year 2024 Countdown for more than 70,000 residents at heartland venues from Dec 30 to 31.
Organised by the People’s Association Grassroots Organisations, the parties have something for everyone – from carnival games and a Silent Disco to live multicultural performances and a get-together for pets and their owners.
Highlights include Our Tampines Hub’s three-day New Year’s Eve and New Year celebrations from Dec 30, featuring fireworks, games and cooking sessions for residents.
With a growing number of pet owners in the estate, Farrer Leedon Residents’ Network is throwing a “Year-end Paw-ty” on Dec 30 for pet owners and their furry friends. “Pawrents” can connect, share experiences and access valuable resources for their beloved pets. There will also be a best-dressed competition for pets.
Here are some venues across the island to watch the fireworks on Dec 31.
Boon Lay, Block 215 Boon Lay Hardcourt
The countdown event, called A Night To Remember, will feature live performances such as a Chinese orchestra, Hokkien opera, pop dances and a Billy Stretch Band exercise using resistance bands, presented by local artistes and grassroots performers.
Keat Hong, Keat Hong Square (Hardcourt, Choa Chu Kang loop)
The Keat Hong Fiesta Countdown To 2024 will treat residents to a bouncy castle set-up, carnival games and live acts by performers such as Daniel Sid and Benjamin E. Yeo, as well as talented Keat Hong residents.
Residents will also get to watch an eco-conscious fashion show featuring traditional fusion outfits made from recycled materials and put together by the Keat Hong Community Club Women’s Executive Committee.
MacPherson, Hardcourt outside MacPherson Community Club
There will be stage performances such as Chinese drummers, laughing-yoga practitioners, kickboxing, live music and a magic show. Look out also for recreational stations with activities such as bowling, soccer and basketball.
Marine Parade, Block 46 Marine Crescent Hardcourt
Residents of Marine Parade can look forward to culinary delights such as burgers and kebabs at the night market located at Block 55 Marine Terrace. At Block 46 Marine Crescent, there will be fringe activities and carnival games such as Ring Toss, Giant Snake & Ladder and Balloon Sculpting.
There will also be live performances of traditional Malay art form Dikir Barat, as well as singing by local a cappella group Frission.
Marsiling, Woodlands Stadium
Organised by Marsiling’s Youth Network and Nanyang Polytechnic Students’ Union, the event will feature an array of activities to promote better health and well-being for residents. These include games and fringe activities, as well as a 24m-long inflatable playground.
Nee Soon, Futsal Arena @ Yishun
Nee Soon GRC grassroots organisations’ first year-end countdown party for residents will be hosted by radio DJs Jeremy Ratnam and Shu Hui.
There will also be fringe activities such as carnival games, food and live performances by home-grown artistes such as Stephen Zechariah, Annette Lee and local band 53A.
Tampines, Our Tampines Hub Town Square
Catch a digital show infused with dance and music highlighting the shared experiences of residents coming together to celebrate the community spirit.
The theme of “Many Stories, One Tampines” seeks to tell stories of the experiences and fond memories of residents. The walls of Our Tampines Hub will also be transformed with digital projections of these stories.
There will be a range of activities at Our Tampines Hub over the three-day period, including a giant ball pit, a gigantic board game set, live performances, eco-related workshops and cooking sessions.
Info: For the full list of countdown events, go to go.gov.sg/pacountdown2024