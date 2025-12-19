Shoe designer Jimmy Choo brings principles of design to Eu Yan Sang collaboration

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Malaysian designer Jimmy Choo has partnered with Eu Yan Sang for a Lunar New Year collaboration.

SINGAPORE – Local traditional Chinese medicine brand Eu Yan Sang has teamed up with an unexpected collaborator for a special Chinese New Year release: Malaysian shoe designer Jimmy Choo.

Choo, 77, is the co-founder of the luxury shoe line of the same name. He sold his stake in the company in 2001 and has been focusing on other ventures, such as the JCA London Fashion Academy and now, this partnership with Eu Yan Sang.

For the coming Chinese New Year in February 2026, Choo has designed the Eu Yan Sang x Jimmy Choo Limited Edition Treasure Chest Hamper.

Only 100 sets of the hamper will be available in Singapore, priced at $1,888 each.

The hamper comes in a striking orange chest designed by Choo. The chest’s contents were curated by the Eu Yan Sang team and include popular items from the brand, such as Royal Golden Bird’s Nest and Australia Abalone.

Also inside the chest is a hongbao holder designed by Choo.

“Eu Yan Sang is a brand I have admired since I was a child. It represents care, wellness and a deep respect for heritage – values I hold very close to my heart,” he says.

“This collaboration allowed me to express something beyond fashion: a celebration of culture, sincerity and the joy of giving.”

Mr Eric Chiu, senior managing director of Eu Yan Sang Singapore and Malaysia, says: “Partnering with Jimmy Choo – a fellow master of craft – allows us to reimagine the meaning of thoughtful gifting from the heart in the modern era. This collaboration represents abundance not just in material form, but also in spirit and connection.”

Malaysian designer Jimmy Choo at a launch event for Eu Yan Sang in Singapore on Dec 16. PHOTO: EU YAN SANG SINGAPORE

During the design process, which took several months, Choo explored traditional motifs, such as curves inspired by Ruyi forms and textures that echo vintage British travel trunks.

Ruyi refers to a type of decorative scepter that is a common motif in East Asian art.

“I was inspired by the idea of blessing as a gift. The Lunar New Year is about love, renewal and harmony. So, the Ruyi pattern, the auspicious coins, the warm festive tones – they symbolise wishes for smooth journeys and abundant luck,” he says.

Meanwhile, the influence of vintage British travel trunks came from his time living in London. “They remind me of journeys, dreams and the treasures we carry with us. I also wanted the chest to feel strong yet elegant, modern yet deeply rooted in culture.”

While working on this project with Eu Yan Sang , Choo found himself returning to his own roots and history as a designe r.

“Before shoes, before fashion houses, I learnt design through my hands – sewing, cutting, understanding materials. My father was a shoemaker and he taught me the value of precision, patience and craftsmanship,” he says.

“This project brings me back to those beginnings. It reminds me that good design is not about trends. It is about making something meaningful, something that brings happiness to the recipient. That sincerity is the root of my craft.”