Seletar's aviation history tour and an interactive treasure hunt

Visitors to Seletar Aerospace Park (SAP) can now go on two new tours designed to shed light on the aviation history of the park and to highlight points of interest around the estate through a game that incorporates geocaching, a form of digital treasure hunting.

The Fascinating World of Aviation Plus Exclusive Hangar Tour - launched on Dec 1, 2020, by local tour operator Xperience DMC - was singled out in the Singapore Tourism Awards last July for Outstanding Tour Experience under the Experience Excellence (Leisure) award category.