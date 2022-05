It is a familiar scenario: Couples get the keys to their Housing Board Build-To-Order flat and then despair at the mind-boggling range of contractors and home supplies and decor stores to plough through before they can start renovating their home.

Mr Webb Poh, founder of Builtshops.com, says couples who are Internet-savvy typically take about one to two months to compare prices, ask for quotations and physically visit stores before they decide how they want to spend their renovation budget.