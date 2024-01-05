Root Awakening: Yellow leaves could be due to wet root zone

Alocasia needs well-draining, aerated mix

I bought this plant some three weeks ago. It had strong and healthy leaves at the time. I watered it every three days or so, but the leaves turned yellow. It is kept in the shade in a spot that is not too windy. How can I restore my plant’s vibrant green leaves?

Catherine Ng

Your plant is commonly known as the African Mask (Alocasia x amazonica).

The reason for its yellow leaves could be a wet root zone. Three days after watering, stick your finger beneath the growing media and feel for moisture. If it is moist, let the growing media dry out for a few more days before watering. But do not wait until the plant wilts to water it.

This plant is sensitive to wet feet and will rot if the growing media is perpetually wet. A proper watering routine will depend on factors such as its environment, the size of the pot and plant, and the type of growing media.

Most gardeners repot this plant into a gritty mix of pine bark, pumice and coconut husk chunks. This is very much like an epiphyte mix that is open and aerated. After watering, it dries out quickly.

If you live in an apartment, make sure this plant is in a spot that gets at least four hours a day of filtered sunlight. Do not keep it in deep shade, as there will not be enough light for the plant to carry out photosynthesis.

Also, ensure that you do not bury this plant too deeply. The crown of the plant will rot if it is covered.

