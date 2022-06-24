Root Awakening: Water plants regularly; edible plants infested with sucking pests

Water plants regularly

My money plant is wilting, and my Boston ferns keep turning brown and shedding their green leaves, even though I mist them a few times a day. What should I do?

Priscillia Chong

It appears that your plants have not been watered regularly and thoroughly, so the root zones have dried out and caused the plants to wilt. The root zones of your plants should be kept moist, but not wet, at all times.

Plants deprived of water for a long time will have dead tissues, which appear as dry parts. Even if you give them water, the roots might be too damaged to take it up.

Depending on the growing environment and type of potting media, the watering frequency of plants may vary. It is important to water your plant thoroughly and let excess water drain out from the holes at the base of the pots. Excess water should be drained in this way to prevent the roots from drowning and mosquitoes from breeding.

Giant White Bird of Paradise needs water