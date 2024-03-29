Succulent needs more sunlight and a well-draining mix

Why are the leaves of this succulent wilting? Am I watering too little or too much? Or does it need more sunlight?

Seng Zhi Yun

Succulents need at least six hours of direct sunlight a day to thrive, or they will take on a stretched, lanky appearance.

Although these are drought-tolerant plants, do not let them remain dry for extended periods, lest they abort and shed leaves. Water them thoroughly but periodically; water again only when the growing mix has just turned try.

Finally, to prevent rot, grow your succulents in a gritty, well-draining mix. Succulents in the tropics will rot if grown in a moisture-retentive mix that does not dry out fast enough. Incorporate aggregates such as fine expanded clay pellets, pumice or akadama to improve drainage and aeration.

Philodendron’s leaves may be infected